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Portugal Hiring Pace Slows to 2.3% in 2025

World

Portugal's hiring pace has slowed significantly, with job creation falling to 2.3% in 2025, down from 3.7% in 2024 and 4.7% in 2023, according to Informa D&B data.

Португаля
Photo: Porto (Portugal) by Jose A., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Португаля

Corporate expansion has largely stalled. Only 19% of organizations increased their staff in 2025, a one-percentage-point decrease from the previous year. Meanwhile, the proportion of companies reducing personnel rose from 15% to 16%. The majority of businesses, 65%, maintained a neutral position, freezing recruitment without implementing mass layoffs.

Sectoral performance shows a sharp divide in capacity. Construction remains the primary driver of growth, reporting a 5.7% increase in personnel, with nearly 30% of firms in the sector actively recruiting workers and technicians throughout 2025.

In contrast, the manufacturing sector saw a marginal increase of 1%. Agriculture and natural resource extraction experienced a contraction, with the number of jobs declining by 2.7% compared to 2024 levels.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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