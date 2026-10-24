Bolivian Teachers Strike Demands Wage Reforms and Decree Repeals

The Confederation of Urban Education Workers of Bolivia (CTEUB), representing public and municipal school unions, conducted a 24-hour nationwide strike on Friday. The action suspended classes in state-run and state-contracted schools and included marches across nine departmental administrative centers.

The union's primary demands center on a revised compensation system to offset inflation, the creation of new staff positions (ítems), and the resolution of a long-standing deficit in working hours. CTEUB leadership asserts that a practical freeze on wages has resulted in a decline in real income for educators.

Beyond sectoral issues, the protesters called for the repeal of two government decrees: Decree No. 5716, which regulates diesel fuel costs, and Decree No. 5750, regarding electricity tariff increases. The union argues these measures have driven up the general cost of living.

The conflict also involves the administration of technical institutes. CTEUB opposes any plans to municipalize these institutions or transfer them to departmental governments (gobernaciones), characterizing such moves as an attempt to privatize education.

Education Minister Eric Sanhines rejected the accusations of privatization. He stated that the government guarantees free schooling and adherence to the "Escalafón del Magisterio," the official salary scale and career progression system for teachers.

The strike followed a failure to reach an agreement during preliminary negotiations between the Ministry of Education and the 31 federations comprising the Confederation.