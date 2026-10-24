Analysts Challenge Venezuela's 303 Billion Barrel Oil Reserve Claim

Independent analysts are challenging Venezuela's official claim of 303 billion barrels of oil reserves, suggesting that commercially viable volumes are significantly lower. According to data reported by The Associated Press, real production potential may range between 60 and 120 billion barrels, creating a discrepancy that affects the projected profitability of private investments in the energy sector.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wilfredor, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Venezuela

The U. S. administration previously stated an intent to oversee 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan reserves. However, analysts note that these assets are primarily located in the Orinoco Belt, characterized by heavy crude and mature fields that require substantial infrastructure investment to extract. These technical challenges previously led global corporations to exit the region.

The core of the dispute lies in methodology: experts argue that official reports list total oil in place rather than applying realistic recovery rates. With current recovery coefficients estimated at 10-12%, the 65 billion barrels targeted by the U. S. could yield only 6.5 billion barrels. Even an optimistic 20% recovery rate leaves a significant gap in the White House's projections.

Regional economist Valery Kozlov told Pravda. Ru that proven reserves available in the near term likely do not exceed 10-15 billion barrels. While the White House maintains that its agreements are vital for stabilizing the Venezuelan economy, the specific calculations used to reach the 65-billion-barrel figure remain undisclosed.