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Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge Completed to Expand Guyana-Brazil Corridor

World

The Wismar-Mackenzie bridge, a 220-meter prefabricated reinforced concrete structure, has been completed, replacing a 1960s-era crossing that previously constricted traffic flow. Built by China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co Ltd for $35 million, the new bridge expands the crossing to four lanes and includes two pedestrian walkways and clear spans for hopper barges.

The project eliminates a logistical bottleneck created by the original 1966-1967 bridge, which was designed for single-track bauxite rail transport. To integrate the bridge into the regional network, the government installed roundabouts connecting the structure to the Linden-Mahura road and expanded the approach roads to four lanes.

This infrastructure is part of a wider corridor connecting Guyana to Brazil; President Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated that over 120 kilometers of road from Linden to the Brazilian border have already been completed. Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edgill confirmed the facility is ready, with official opening pending presidential approval and operational launch expected by the end of the year. The PPP/C administration has designated the bridge as a toll-free crossing.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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