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Asia Steel furnaces shut down after plant doubled furnace count without permits

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Authorities in Kara-Balta have suspended the operation of induction melting furnaces at the Asia Steel plant following a surge of public complaints regarding air pollution. The Service for Environmental and Technical Supervision, under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic, has sealed the emission sources and initiated legal proceedings to prevent further environmental damage.

Steel furnace
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Steel furnace

The shutdown is the culmination of a prolonged period of regulatory friction. According to Rasul Zhusupov, head of the environmental control department of the Service, the company had been under scrutiny since February and March. During those initial inspections, the plant was issued a formal mandate to install shielding structures designed to contain smoke within the production facility and prevent it from drifting into adjacent residential areas.

However, the transition from regulatory mandate to actual implementation failed. Company management repeatedly requested extensions on the deadline, citing the need for additional capital. While the company claimed to have ordered filtration systems from China, inspectors noted a lack of substantial physical work on-site to rectify the violations.

Beyond the failure to install filtration systems, inspectors uncovered a significant discrepancy between the plant's official documentation and its actual production capacity. While the facility's permits accounted for two induction furnaces, inspectors discovered four currently in operation. This unauthorized expansion of production capacity likely exacerbated the emission levels, as the lack of proper shielding allows intensive bursts of smoke to escape through the sides of the production building during metal loading.

The plant has now been inactive for approximately 10 days. Officials report that since the sealing of the furnaces, there have been no new resident complaints regarding air quality in the district. Toyali Anarbaev, head of the Chuy regional administration of the Service, confirmed that the primary emission source remains sealed pending a court decision.

The Jaiyl District Court is scheduled to hold its first hearing on the matter on October 27. The court is expected to decide on the temporary suspension of the facility's operations until the company fully complies with the previously issued environmental requirements and brings its technical documentation in line with the actual number of furnaces in use.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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