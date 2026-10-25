Kyrgyzstan begins Kurpsai HPP reconstruction as Kara-Kul plant adds 18 MW

President Sadyr Japarov has announced the commencement of reconstruction works at the Kurpsai hydropower plant (HPP). The update comes during a meeting with residents of Kara-Kul, where the head of state reviewed the operational status of regional energy assets.
Japarov highlighted the performance of a new hydroelectric station in Kara-Kul, which was commissioned one year ago. The facility has a rated capacity of 18 MW and is currently integrated into the national grid, contributing to the country's total electricity production.
Beyond the immediate regional capacity in Kara-Kul, the President identified two major strategic projects currently in the pipeline:
While the administration frames these developments as a move toward energy independence, the current physical evidence confirms a functional 18 MW addition in Kara-Kul, with the larger Kambarata systems remaining in the construction and commissioning phases.
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