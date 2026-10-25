Kyrgyzstan begins Kurpsai HPP reconstruction as Kara-Kul plant adds 18 MW

President Sadyr Japarov has announced the commencement of reconstruction works at the Kurpsai hydropower plant (HPP). The update comes during a meeting with residents of Kara-Kul, where the head of state reviewed the operational status of regional energy assets.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Sayano-Shushenskaya HPP

Operational Capacity in Kara-Kul

Japarov highlighted the performance of a new hydroelectric station in Kara-Kul, which was commissioned one year ago. The facility has a rated capacity of 18 MW and is currently integrated into the national grid, contributing to the country's total electricity production.

Project Pipeline and Infrastructure Status

Beyond the immediate regional capacity in Kara-Kul, the President identified two major strategic projects currently in the pipeline:

Kambarata HPP-1: The construction project is ongoing.

The construction project is ongoing. Kambarata HPP-2: Work is proceeding toward the commissioning of the facility's second hydro-generator unit.

While the administration frames these developments as a move toward energy independence, the current physical evidence confirms a functional 18 MW addition in Kara-Kul, with the larger Kambarata systems remaining in the construction and commissioning phases.