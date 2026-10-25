Nunavut assembly resumes fall sitting with immunization campaign and new Hudson Bay MLA

Nunavut's seventh legislative assembly has resumed its fall sitting in Iqaluit, marking the end of a four-month summer break. The reconvening highlights the distinct operational rhythm of territorial governance, where legislative sessions are tied to specific seasonal intervals rather than the continuous calendars typical of southern jurisdictions. For members of the assembly, returning to Iqaluit means re-entering a centralized administrative hub that serves a vast, remote territory, a dynamic that shapes both the timing and the scope of their policy work.

The session opened with the Speaker, David Joanasie, acknowledging recent events in Alberta. He offered condolences for the four soldiers killed and 39 injured in a fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, noting that flags have flown at half-mast across government buildings. Premier John Main also addressed the situation, expressing support for the result of a recent provincial referendum in which 75 percent of voters rejected a second vote on separating from Canada. Main described the outcome as a strong reflection of the desire to remain within the Canadian federation, a stance that carries significant implications for the stability of the nation's northern territories.

MLA Fred Pedersen, representing Cambridge Bay, specifically connected this federal unity to the concerns of the Kitikmeot region. He noted that the referendum result alleviated fears and questions that residents and the territorial government would have faced had the outcome been different, underscoring how decisions made in other provinces directly impact the security and political landscape of remote northern communities.

Health Minister Janet Brewster used the opening address to announce the launch of the fall immunization campaign. The initiative targets Nunavummiut aged six months and older, offering influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the fall. An enhanced flu vaccine is available for those aged 65 and older. Brewster emphasized that seasonal immunizations are critical for protecting vulnerable community members, including elders. To facilitate access, nurses administered vaccines to MLAs, government staff, and visitors throughout the day, ensuring that legislative participants received their shots while in the territorial capital.

The assembly also welcomed Jason Iqaluq of Sanikiluaq, who was elected to represent the Hudson Bay riding in a September 28 byelection. Iqaluq replaces Daniel Qavvik, who resigned from the legislature in June. In his opening address, Iqaluq highlighted the pressing need for community infrastructure in his riding. He stated that he would work with local leadership to advocate for investment, pointing to the specific material conditions and developmental gaps that define the daily reality of his constituents.

The legislative calendar continues with the first reading of several bills scheduled for Friday morning, with the sitting set to conclude on November 5. This compressed timeline reflects the practical constraints of governing a vast territory, where legislative activity is concentrated into specific periods to maximize the impact of each session on remote communities that depend on the assembly for service delivery and resource allocation.