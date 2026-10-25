Temporary store in Gatineau mall showcases local thrift stock without selling any

A temporary storefront within Gatineau's Hull shopping center is currently serving as a visual testament to sustainable consumption, featuring second-hand clothing from local thrift stores. However, this display does not involve direct sales. The space, operated by the non-profit organization Lab22, functions as a curated showcase for local resale alternatives and a central point for clothing repair. Its strategic placement directly adjacent to major fast-fashion retailers underscores its purpose: to highlight sustainable choices within a conventional commercial environment without admonishing shoppers.

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This initiative, part of the broader "Magasine ta solution" (Shop Your Solution) project, has already been successfully implemented in Montreal, Laval, and Repentigny before arriving in Gatineau. The project's model involves leasing commercial spaces within existing shopping centers. In Gatineau, Lab22, an organization receiving funding from the Action-Climat Quebec program and Cominar—a prominent real estate investment firm that owns numerous shopping centers across Quebec—serves as the tenant.

Cominar's dual role as a lessor to both Lab22 and fast-fashion brands creates a striking physical juxtaposition of disposable and sustainable consumption models within the same retail ecosystem. Maryse Brassard, director of specialized leasing and partnerships at Cominar, noted that incorporating services like clothing repair aligns with a larger trend of shopping centers transforming into comprehensive service hubs. In this evolving landscape, repair is increasingly recognized as a valuable activity rather than an anomaly.

Promoting Sustainability Through Proximity and Visibility

From October 19 to 25, the Gatineau location is hosting a clothing repair clinic and engaging with school groups for educational activities. The project's core strategy hinges on subtly redirecting consumer habits through increased proximity and visibility of sustainable options, rather than employing prohibitive measures. Officials from Lab22 emphasize their non-punitive approach. They do not advocate for consumers to cease shopping at stores like Shein or Ardene but rather aim to present accessible alternatives within the immediate vicinity.

The impact of this strategy is already being felt by local thrift stores. They report that the enhanced visibility provided by being featured in a mainstream shopping center has successfully rekindled shopper interest in purchasing second-hand items. The project's funding is a collaborative effort involving Lab22, the Action-Climat Quebec program, and partners such as Cominar, facilitating the integration of sustainability initiatives into established retail infrastructures by leveraging existing foot traffic and commercial dynamics to promote repair and reuse.

Following its engagement in Gatineau, the temporary storefront is scheduled to relocate to Brossard's Mail Champlain from November 12 to 15. This move comes at the request of the shopping center management, prompted by the positive reception and demonstrated success of previous iterations of the project in other cities.