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India's blueprint for integrated theatre commands awaits final government approval

World

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has affirmed that India's political leadership remains committed to the transition toward integrated theatre commands, emphasizing that the structural overhaul is essential for the strategic application of national power in modern warfare. Speaking at a seminar organised by KPMG in New Delhi, Singh revealed that a blueprint for this integration has already been prepared and is currently awaiting approval at the highest level of government.

Грузовики армии Индии с зенитными ракетами на параде
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Press Information Bureau, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL)
Грузовики армии Индии с зенитными ракетами на параде

The shift toward theatre commands represents a fundamental change in how India manages its military assets. Unlike the current service-specific structures, integrated commands are designed to unify land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains under a single operational umbrella. While the necessity for such integration has been debated since the 1999 Kargil War, the process has remained in a state of policy-versus-implementation tension. The creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post in 2019 served as a precursor, yet the final transition to theatre commands now awaits the nod from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

According to Singh, this structural pivot is a direct response to a global environment where previous international norms have collapsed, prompting a worldwide surge in rearmament. To mitigate the risks associated with this volatility, India is pursuing a dual-track strategy: enhancing domestic self-reliance while diversifying supply chains to avoid over-dependence on fragile or overly concentrated geographies.

The data suggests a significant expansion of India's defence-industrial base to support these strategic ambitions. Currently, the sector comprises approximately 840 large and medium-sized companies with industrial licenses, supported by a network of 17,000 small companies and startups. This ecosystem has driven domestic sales to ₹1.78 trillion, with defence exports reaching a record ₹38,000 crore.

A notable shift in India's role as a global supplier has emerged following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Driven by the "rearm Europe" initiative, India has transitioned from a marginal exporter of ammunition-previously exporting roughly $49 million-to a key supplier for 13 countries in Eastern and Central Europe. Recent figures indicate that India has exported at least $872 million worth of artillery and mortar shells to these regions.

This increase in exports coincides with a strategic pivot toward "co-development, co-production, and co-ownership" of technologies with friendly foreign nations. The framework for this is already taking shape through the comprehensive security and defence partnership signed with the European Union in January, alongside continued high-end defence procurement from France and expanding ties across West Asia and Africa.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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