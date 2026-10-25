Oil India Ltd discovers natural gas in Krishna-Godavari Basin offshore waters

State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) has confirmed a natural gas discovery in the shallow offshore waters of the Krishna-Godavari (KG) Basin, specifically within the Matsyapuri formation. The discovery occurred at the Godavari-1 appraisal well, located in the Discovered Small Field (DSF) block (KG-DSF/GSKW/2018), where OIL serves as the sole operator.

The technical parameters of the discovery indicate that hydrocarbons were encountered in a selected pay zone at a depth between 2,024 and 2,027 metres. Following the commencement of production testing on October 16, 2026, the well demonstrated a steady flow of natural gas to the surface. Initial flow rates were recorded at approximately 1 lakh standard cubic metres per day (SCUMD), eventually peaking at 2 lakh SCUMD during continuous testing.

Beyond the gas flow, the well produced condensate at a rate of approximately 170 barrels of oil per day (bopd), with an API gravity of 55.8 at 60°F. The Well Head Pressure (WHP) was measured at 1,815 pounds per square inch (psi). This finding is strategically significant as the Matsyapuri formation had not been previously appraised for hydrocarbon potential in this region.

The project is currently in the testing phase; OIL has indicated that it is preparing to evaluate the next higher hydrocarbon-bearing zone within the same well to determine the full extent of the reservoir.

This discovery adds to a series of recent hydrocarbon finds by state-run entities, including ONGC's September discovery in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin and OIL's June discovery at the Vijayapuram-3 well in the Andaman offshore basin. These operational milestones align with India's broader strategy to enhance domestic energy security and reduce import dependence.

To accelerate such exploration, the Government of India has implemented the Samudra Manthan scheme. With a budget allocation of &Rs; 84,084 crore through 2030-31, the scheme is designed to provide fiscal backing for large-scale seismic surveys and the drilling of 60 deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploratory wells, while fostering the development of shared offshore infrastructure and domestic oil and gas services.