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Welsh Government proposes mandatory undergrounding for new 11kV to 132kV power lines

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The Welsh Government is consulting on a policy to mandate underground installation for new electricity lines ranging from 11kV to 132kV. The proposal aims to eliminate the use of large steel lattice pylons for devolved power lines across Wales.

Power lines in the field
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Power lines in the field

Under the proposed framework, overhead lines will only be permitted if they pass specific planning tests and utilise low wooden poles or similar low-impact infrastructure. The shift targets the physical footprint of the grid as Wales expands its electricity network to support net-zero targets by 2040.

The consultation focuses on the practical design and operational implementation of this "underground-first" approach. While the government acknowledges the need for increased capacity to serve homes, businesses, and transport, the policy prioritises the mitigation of visual and environmental impacts on hosting communities.

Adam Price, Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, stated that the move fulfills a manifesto commitment to ensure undergrounding is the default position for new infrastructure.

The proposal has received support from Shadow Minister for Farming and the Environment, Andrew RT Davies, who cited the need to protect rural landscapes from the installation of large-scale steel structures where less intrusive alternatives exist.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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