Welsh Government panel tasked with designing new economic agency

Welsh Government convenes expert panel to design new economic agency

A panel of 11 business experts has held its first meeting in Cardiff to determine the structure and priorities of a proposed economic development agency for Wales.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Пожилой бизнесмен изучает отчет на совещании

Led by chair Jonathan Lewis, the independent group met with Adam Price, the Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, to establish the scope of their remit. The panel is tasked with producing a report and a set of recommendations within approximately six months.

From advisory design to institutional delivery

The current phase of the project is focused on evidence gathering rather than implementation. The panel has begun the process of contacting member organisations, including the CBI, FSB, and Make UK, to identify specific barriers faced by Welsh businesses.

While the Welsh Government has framed this as a "generational opportunity" to reshape economic delivery, the actual agency does not yet exist. The panel's role is to define where such an institution could provide value and how it might unlock investment before the government proceeds with the formal delivery programme.

The productivity target

The overarching objective cited by Minister Adam Price is the reduction of the productivity gap between Wales and the rest of the UK. The government has set a target to halve this gap within ten years.

Jonathan Lewis stated that the panel would rely on a combination of the members' volunteered expertise and consultations with unions and stakeholders across Wales to ensure the agency's design is informed by current business conditions.