World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Algeria Expands Green Shield Reforestation With 75 Billion Dinar Budget

World

Algeria's General Directorate of Forestry (DGF) is expanding the "Green Shield" (Barrage vert) project, a strategic reforestation system designed to halt desertification across 13 steppe provinces. The system spans over 1,500 km in length with a width of approximately 20 km.

Libyan desert
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Libyan desert

Between 2023 and 2026, the DGF restored 42,376.36 hectares of land. For the 2026-2027 period, the government plans to cover an additional 47,917 hectares, including a specific expansion of 34,000 hectares. This campaign involves the planting of 38.8 million seedlings of forest, fruit, and pasture crops, with 27.45 million units dedicated specifically to the Green Shield initiative.

Implementation is carried out by the Rural Construction Group (GGR) and private contractors, focusing on soil remediation in areas affected by fire and erosion, as well as the stabilization of mountain zones and watersheds. The updated program, launched in October 2023 in Djelfa province, is supported by a budget of 75 billion dinars.

Beyond environmental stabilization, the DGF is integrating the national forest fund into economic activity. In 31 provinces, 141 recreational forests were identified, with 77 sites covering 1,374 hectares already transferred for use. Additionally, 363 economic activity zones have been established for 3,710 beneficiaries, with 9,083 hectares allocated for sustainable agroforestry plantings.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
World
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Popular
Northern Sea Route revenue is blocked by sanctions, not technology

Vessels like the PanStar Acro transit the route with underutilized capacity and empty return legs to avoid sanctioned state-owned icebreakers, creating a gap between technical feasibility and economic sustainability.

Northern Sea Route revenue is blocked by sanctions, not technology
The 'Therapeutic Wine' Myth: Why No Amount Is Truly Safe
The 'Therapeutic Wine' Myth: Why No Amount Is Truly Safe
Yak-130M Shifts to Light Attack Role Using 2016 Performance Baseline
Tajikistan's Silent Guardian: How the snow leopard dictates mountain life
Depression often hides as physical pain, not sadness Margarita Kicherova Why Beetroot Storage Fails: The Humidity Choice Between Wood Shavings and Ash Evgeniya Petrova The 'Therapeutic Wine' Myth: Why No Amount Is Truly Safe Marina Lebedeva
Russia's Grain Export Shift: 10,000 Ruble Floor and New Corridors
Amur Leopards Return to Ussuri Nature Reserve After 50 Years
Why Beetroot Storage Fails: The Humidity Choice Between Wood Shavings and Ash
Why Beetroot Storage Fails: The Humidity Choice Between Wood Shavings and Ash
Last materials
Algeria Expands Green Shield Reforestation With 75 Billion Dinar Budget
Russian solyanka soup with smoked pork ribs and beans cooking instructions provided
Systemic collapse looms in South Africa: Rand Water cuts supply across multiple districts
Libya's 1.4M Bpd Peak Rendered Stranded by Pipeline Seizure
Osteoporosis causes multiple rib fractures in woman during low-impact embrace
Singapore migrant workers reliant on emergency meals amid two-month wage arrears
Starch Content Dictates Potato Variety Choice: Match Type to Dish
Sand-filled bottles anchor light winter covers against wind
Novosibirsk Fourth Bridge Opens Amid Threat of Closure Over Funding Dispute
Russia Shifts Regional Industrial Policy Toward Coordinated Growth Map
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.