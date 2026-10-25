Algeria Expands Green Shield Reforestation With 75 Billion Dinar Budget

Algeria's General Directorate of Forestry (DGF) is expanding the "Green Shield" (Barrage vert) project, a strategic reforestation system designed to halt desertification across 13 steppe provinces. The system spans over 1,500 km in length with a width of approximately 20 km.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Libyan desert

Between 2023 and 2026, the DGF restored 42,376.36 hectares of land. For the 2026-2027 period, the government plans to cover an additional 47,917 hectares, including a specific expansion of 34,000 hectares. This campaign involves the planting of 38.8 million seedlings of forest, fruit, and pasture crops, with 27.45 million units dedicated specifically to the Green Shield initiative.

Implementation is carried out by the Rural Construction Group (GGR) and private contractors, focusing on soil remediation in areas affected by fire and erosion, as well as the stabilization of mountain zones and watersheds. The updated program, launched in October 2023 in Djelfa province, is supported by a budget of 75 billion dinars.

Beyond environmental stabilization, the DGF is integrating the national forest fund into economic activity. In 31 provinces, 141 recreational forests were identified, with 77 sites covering 1,374 hectares already transferred for use. Additionally, 363 economic activity zones have been established for 3,710 beneficiaries, with 9,083 hectares allocated for sustainable agroforestry plantings.