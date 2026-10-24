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Typhoon Rosal impacts Aurora and Cagayan provinces with strong winds before expected exit

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

More than 100 travelers remained stranded in Batanes after Typhoon Rosal forced the closure of Basco Airport, according to a report by Tina Panganiban-Perez for 24 Oras. The storm brought significant disruptions to the province, where large waves battered the coastlines and reached nearby residences.

Storm on the coast
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Storm on the coast

The impact on infrastructure in Batanes was immediate. Strong swells struck Basco Port, prompting the airport to suspend operations and leave passengers without scheduled flights. In several areas, the force of the wind and water flattened crops and toppled trees onto roads. A rockslide blocked Mavatuy Road, though authorities moved quickly to clear the debris. Further incidents of rockslides were reported in various parts of Sabtang.

Disruption in neighboring provinces

The storm's reach extended beyond Batanes. In Batan Island, a power supply fault at Batanelco interrupted electricity, with repair and restoration work underway. In Ilocos Norte, residents in Pagudpud faced storm surges where high waves inundated streets and entered some homes, while several boats were wrecked. Similar conditions were observed in Aparri, Cagayan, where strong waves caused water to reach residential areas. The Province of Aurora also experienced strong winds and waves.

PAGASA's latest update indicates that Typhoon Rosal has weakened and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday morning.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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