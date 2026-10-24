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Farmer in Cebu charged after seizure of two unlicensed firearms and 3.97 grams of shabu

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

A 24-year-old farmer resident of Barangay Manga in Alcantara City, Cebu, was apprehended on the morning of October 22, 2026, after police officers serving a search warrant discovered unlicensed firearms and suspected shabu inside his home. The suspect, identified locally by the alias Ryan, is a farmer who resides in the area where the operation took place.

Members of the Alcantara Municipal Police Station executed the warrant based on prior intelligence reports indicating that Ryan was in possession of weapons. Following the validation of this information, the police sought judicial authorization. Hon. Judge Anabelle Robles, Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 96 in Barili City, approved the search warrant on October 21, 2026, under Republic Act 10591, which governs the possession and carrying of firearms and ammunition.

Upon entry into the residence, officers recovered two firearms: a .38-caliber revolver loaded with three bullets, and a KG9 Luger pistol with a magazine containing 30 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Both weapons were unlicensed. In addition to the firearms, authorities seized packets of suspected shabu weighing a total of 3.97 grams, with an estimated street value of 26,996 pesos.

The recovered items were brought to the police station for proper documentation and preservation as evidence. The search warrant has been returned to the issuing court to facilitate the filing of corresponding criminal cases against the suspect.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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