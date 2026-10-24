Domestic Labor Volume Cuts Uzbek Women's Employment Probability by Up to 75%

In Uzbekistan, the ambition to enter the business world significantly outpaces the actual number of women currently running enterprises. While 51.7% of women expressed a desire to start their own business, only 7.7% are currently engaged in entrepreneurship, according to a comprehensive study conducted by the Scientific Research Institute of Family and Gender.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Марина Садовская is licensed under Все права защищены Navruz. Festive Uzbek banquet with people in traditional costumes near the mosque and cherry trees.

The Weight of Domestic Constraints

The research, which surveyed 2,398 women across all regions of the country, reveals that the gap between aspiration and action is often shaped by domestic realities rather than a lack of ambition. A primary barrier is the volume of unpaid household labor. The data shows that spending an additional 6 to 12 hours per week on housework reduces the likelihood of employment by 54.1%. For those spending more than 12 hours, that probability drops to 75.4%.

On average, every additional hour of domestic work correlates with a 6.4% decrease in the probability of full employment. This suggests that financial incentives or job openings alone are insufficient if the distribution of domestic responsibilities remains unbalanced.

Family Influence as a Catalyst

The study identifies the family environment as a decisive factor in economic participation. The support of a spouse increases the likelihood of a woman becoming economically active by 2.64 times. Conversely, opposition from family members decreases the probability of finding employment by 66.3%.

This domestic dynamic extends to entrepreneurship as well, where general family support is linked to a 2.06-fold increase in the likelihood of entering the business sector.

Financial Literacy and Capital

While access to capital is a critical driver-women who expressed a need for loans were 5.15 times more likely to start a business-the research emphasizes that funding without management skills is insufficient. Financial literacy serves as a stabilizer for business longevity.

According to the institute's findings, every single-point increase in a woman's financial literacy index raises the probability of business continuity by 2.2% and the likelihood of planning business expansion by 2.5%. A 10-point increase in this index improves business stability by 24.6% and expansion probability by 28.4%.

Employment Trends and Independence

In terms of general labor participation, women's share of the total employed population reached 43.1% in 2025, a slight increase of 0.4 percentage points compared to 2024.

The study also highlighted a nuance regarding financial autonomy: women living in rural areas are 1.87 times more likely to independently manage their own income than their urban counterparts. This autonomy is further bolstered by employment (increasing the likelihood by 2.19 times) and higher education (increasing it by 1.43 times), indicating that economic independence is tied to a combination of professional status and regional living conditions.