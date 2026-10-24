China-Europe Railway Network Surpasses 140,000 Trips and $560 Billion in Cargo Value

The China-Europe railway corridor has reached a significant operational milestone with the departure of a freight train from Shenyang to Moscow, pushing the total number of trips since 2011 beyond 140,000. According to Xinhua, the cumulative value of goods transported via this network has now exceeded $560 billion.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chen Hualin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Chongqing, China

Scaling the China Railway Express

The rapid expansion of the network became more structured in 2016, when operations were consolidated under the single "China Railway Express" brand. Data from the National Development and Reform Commission indicates a steep trajectory in traffic volume: annual trips rose from 1,702 in 2016 to 20,022 by 2025. This represents an average annual growth rate of over 30%.

The scale of current operations highlights a fundamental shift in logistics capacity. The volume of freight handled in a single month today is equivalent to the total annual volume recorded in 2016.

The Infrastructure of the "Steel Caravans"

As a primary component of the "Belt and Road" initiative, these "steel caravans" have established a physical logistics grid across Eurasia. The internal Chinese network, managed by China State Railway, now consists of 96 regular routes connecting 132 cities, with trains maintaining speeds of 120 km/h within the country.

Beyond China's borders, the network is divided into northern, central, and southern corridors. These channels currently extend to 237 cities across 26 European nations and over 100 cities across 12 Asian countries, cementing the rail corridor as a primary artery for transcontinental trade.