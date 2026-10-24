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Japan's Tsukuba University hosts Turkmen engineering students for AI and cybersecurity

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

Four students from the Oguz Han Turkmen Engineering and Technology University (TUETU) have been selected for a one-year exchange program at Tsukuba University in Japan. The participants are third-year students chosen for their academic performance, research contributions, and extracurricular activities: Bagtyar Redjepov (Information Security Technical Means), Ykhlas Nazarov (Electronics and Nanoelectronics), Gulnabat Akmmamedova (Technological Business), and Garly Garlyev (Digital Infrastructure and Cybersecurity).

A group of students near the university
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
A group of students near the university

During the academic year in Japan, the students will specialize in artificial intelligence, electronics, and economics. The curriculum includes exposure to advanced scientific and technological practices, participation in research projects, and the development of professional skills within an international academic environment.

This exchange is conducted under a Memorandum of Understanding for student exchange between TUETU and Tsukuba University. The Turkish university cites the expansion of international cooperation and student exchange as key components of its strategy to enhance educational opportunities and prepare qualified young specialists through collaboration with leading foreign institutions.

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