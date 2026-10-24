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Tajikistan's Silent Guardian: How the snow leopard dictates mountain life

World » Asia » Central Asia » Tajikistan

In the rugged expanses of the Pamir Mountains, where altitudes reach up to 6,000 meters, the snow leopard remains one of the most elusive yet critical indicators of ecosystem health. On October 23, Tajikistan joined the global community in observing the International Day of the Snow Leopard, a date designated by the UN General Assembly in 2024 to catalyze international cooperation in preserving the species.

Snow leopard in the mountains
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Snow leopard in the mountains

For Tajikistan, the snow leopard is not merely a global symbol of biodiversity but a resident of its most remote territories. The animal's habitat within the country covers 87,000 square kilometers, representing approximately 70% of Tajikistan's total landmass and roughly 3% of the species' global range. The vast majority of this territory-70%-is concentrated in Eastern Badakhshan, where the steep terrain and extreme cold dictate the rhythm of life for both wildlife and the few human settlements in the region.

The biological adaptations of the irbis allow it to thrive in conditions that would be lethal to most predators. Its thick, soft fur and grey winter coloration provide both thermal insulation and critical camouflage against the limestone and granite of the high peaks. While its primary diet consists of mountain sheep and goats, the leopard's survival is occasionally challenged by severe winters. Abundant snowfalls can limit prey availability, occasionally forcing the cats to descend from their high-altitude strongholds toward inhabited areas in search of food.

The precarious state of the population has prompted the Tajik government to integrate the species into the national Red Book. To move beyond symbolic protection, the state has implemented the "State Program for the Protection of the Snow Leopard for 2024-2028," which prioritizes scientific research to better understand population dynamics and movement patterns across the country's diverse mountain ranges, including the Turkestan, Zeravshan, Gissar, and the various ridges of the Pamirs such as the Shokhdara and Muzkul.

Legal frameworks have been strengthened to deter poaching, with current legislation establishing both administrative and criminal liability for the illegal hunting of snow leopards. These measures are part of a broader regional effort, as the species' survival depends on corridors spanning across Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, China, and several other nations in Central and South Asia.

As Tajikistan implements its 2024-2028 program, the focus remains on whether these legislative protections and scientific initiatives can effectively stabilize a population that exists on the edge of the world's highest peaks.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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