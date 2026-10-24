Shell and Caltex raise petrol prices to S$3.60 per litre as consecutive weekly hikes resume

Shell increased the pump prices for 95-octane, 98-octane, and V-Power petrol by three cents per litre on October 22. This operational adjustment follows a similar price hike implemented by Caltex the previous day, bringing the cost of 95-octane petrol to S$3.60 per litre at both networks. Diesel prices remained unchanged at both providers.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Reaction to gasoline prices

These back-to-back increases represent the first instance of consecutive weekly price rises since September 14, breaking a two-month pattern where increases typically occurred every other week.

Retail Price Variance

Current market conditions show a significant pricing gap between major international brands and smaller operators. While Shell and Caltex are priced at S$3.60 per litre for 95-octane petrol, SPC offers the same grade at S$3.56. A more substantial divergence exists with Cnergy and Smart Energy, which list 95-octane petrol at S$2.69 and S$2.62 per litre, respectively.

At the Smart Energy rate, the price difference is 98 cents per litre compared to the Shell and Caltex premium, creating a measurable cost variance depending on the specific fuel asset used by the motorist.

Regional and Global Market Drivers

The upward movement in Singapore's retail prices contrasts with trends in Malaysia, where government-controlled prices for unsubsidised RON95, RON97, and diesel declined for two consecutive weeks. This regional divergence is linked to anticipated increases in fuel supplies from China and South Korea.

Simultaneously, global benchmarks showed upward pressure due to geopolitical instability. Brent crude futures rose by 1.2% to US$110.01 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 1% to US$98.12, driven by Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia and subsequent US diplomatic evacuations from the Kingdom.