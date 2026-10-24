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Singapore mandates expert panel audits for firms linked to transboundary haze

World » Asia » Singapore

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) announced on October 23 the creation of a specialist panel of experts to assist the Singapore government in identifying and holding accountable firms linked to fires causing transboundary haze. The panel will consist of law, audit, and investigative firms specialized in cross-border inquiries, the tracing of complex corporate structures, and the examination of multi-jurisdictional supply chains.

To manage the coordination of this panel, the government has appointed Davinder Singh Chambers. The firm will advise the state on managing inquiries across different jurisdictions, addressing a specific administrative gap: the legal and practical limitations faced by Singaporean government agencies, including the Attorney-General's Chambers, when operating within the territories of foreign sovereign states.

Under this new mechanism, companies identified by the government will be mandated to engage professionals from the expert panel to conduct audits of their operations and corporate relationships. These firms are required to provide full cooperation and unfettered access to relevant information. The resulting findings will then be assessed by the Attorney-General's Chambers and other relevant government agencies.

Institutional Context and Enforcement

The initiative follows the issuance of legal notices on October 23 to 10 Singapore-based companies, including Asia Pulp & Paper, under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act. Unlike previous notices sent to foreign firms, the current process targets entities within Singapore's jurisdiction to facilitate information gathering.

The move addresses long-standing evidentiary hurdles in enforcing the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act. Previous efforts have been hindered by the difficulty of obtaining up-to-date plantation maps and the restrictions imposed by foreign authorities-such as Indonesia's Forestry Ministry-on geospatial data. The institutional record reflects these challenges; for instance, four cases involving Indonesian companies from the 2015 haze period remain open eleven years later.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) are also involved in the process. Further administrative details regarding the implementation of the panel are expected to be released next week.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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