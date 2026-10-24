Warren Estimates $22 Billion Food Cost Increase for US Households

Senate Elizabeth Warren warned that American households are facing a food insecurity crisis, attributing the pressure to a combined impact of rising prices and reductions in federal food assistance. In a letter sent to U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins on Oct. 21, the Massachusetts Democrat calculated that these factors added approximately $22 billion to household food costs.

The $22 billion figure is an estimate derived from what Warren's office calls a "food misery index.” This calculation sums $17.2 billion in rising grocery prices, adjusted for inflation, with $5.1 billion in lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Warren described this combination as a "one-two punch” for millions of families, urging the USDA to work with lawmakers to reverse policies that have reduced SNAP eligibility.

SNAP Enrollment Declines and Policy Shifts

SNAP enrollment has fallen to its lowest level since 2019. According to data cited by Warren, 5.2 million people lost SNAP benefits since July 2025. Anti-hunger experts expect further reductions as new provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) take effect. Signed into law in 2025, the OBBBA expanded work requirements for SNAP recipients and shifted a greater share of program costs to states. These changes have created new administrative hurdles for enrollment, according to experts.

Advocates and state organizations are lobbying Congress to delay certain OBBBA provisions. One point of contention is a rule requiring states with high payment error rates to absorb billions in additional costs starting in October 2027. While changing core SNAP policies requires new legislation passed by Congress, the USDA retains some administrative leeway. For example, the agency previously allowed states to restrict the purchase of soda and candy with food stamps, although a federal judge ruled earlier this year that the USDA exceeded its authority in implementing such restrictions.

Data Constraints and Household Impact

Measuring the scale of food insecurity is currently limited by federal data practices. The USDA halted its annual study on food insecurity in 2025, citing the report as "redundant, costly [and] politicized.”

In the absence of the USDA report, a May analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York provided recent insights. The analysis found a "remarkable increase in food insecurity,” particularly among households with lower education levels, lower incomes, and young children. The New York Fed reported that 10% of U. S. families said they did not have enough food and that their children sometimes missed meals. This is more than double the 4% share reported in 2020. The strain is most acute for lower-income groups: nearly 20% of families with annual incomes below $50,000 reported food shortages, up from about 7% six years ago.

Warren also linked rising food prices to trade policy. She pointed to President Trump's tariffs as a contributing factor to inflation. Research from the New York Fed indicates that higher import duties last year increased U. S. inflation by approximately 2.9 percentage points through February. The researchers noted that without these tariffs, prices for goods would have declined rather than risen. The USDA and the White House did not return requests for comment regarding Warren's letter or the data trends.