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Tonga court applies transnational crime law to gang recruitment

World » Oceania » New Zealand

A Tongan court has sentenced Eneasi Taumoefolau to 12 years in prison for participating in an organised criminal group, marking the first judicial application of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Act in Tonga. The sentence follows a conviction for Taumoefolau's efforts in 2024 to establish a local chapter of the Comancheros outlaw motorcycle gang.

Justice Elisapeti Langi presided over the sentencing, identifying the defendant as the president and leader of the attempted chapter. The court's findings were supported by police evidence, which included the seizure of Comanchero uniforms, rank badges, and signs from a storage unit rented in the name of Taumoefolau's partner. The judge characterized the attempt to establish the gang as a structural assault on Tongan society and highlighted the risk posed by foreign criminal syndicates utilizing Pacific nations as transit hubs.

Taumoefolau, a Tongan national who immigrated to Australia as a child, was deported from Australia to Tonga in 2022 following multiple drug convictions. He is currently serving a separate life sentence for the 2025 conviction of importing over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine from the United States into Tonga. The 12-year sentence for gang activity will be served concurrently with the life term.

The case underscores a broader institutional challenge regarding the deportation of nationals who maintain ties to international criminal syndicates. While the defendant has indicated he will appeal the sentence, the legal proceedings establish a precedent for the use of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Act in addressing the organization of foreign criminal entities within the jurisdiction.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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