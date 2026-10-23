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DOJ Supports Dismissal of 56 School Desegregation Cases Without Unitary Status Verification

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The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has supported the dismissal of federal school desegregation cases in at least 56 school districts since January 2025, according to an analysis by the oversight project Red Line for Civil Rights. The shift in policy involves the DOJ either formally withdrawing from cases or refusing to oppose motions to terminate decades-old court-monitored consent decrees.

The Unitary Status Mechanism

Under established legal standards, a school district must achieve "unitary status" before a federal court can release it from desegregation oversight. Unitary status is a judicial determination that a district has eliminated the vestiges of past discrimination. Courts typically evaluate six core operational areas to verify this: student assignment, faculty assignment, staff assignment, transportation, facilities, and extracurricular activities.

The Red Line analysis found that in at least 18 of the dismissed cases, the DOJ supported the end of federal oversight without first requesting that the court determine whether the district had actually reached unitary status. By bypassing this verification, the DOJ removes the institutional requirement for a court to certify that discriminatory practices have ended before the legal mandate is lifted.

Authority and Implementation

The Civil Rights Division of the DOJ holds the authority to enforce consent decrees-legal agreements that require districts to modify policies to prevent racial segregation. These instruments have been used since the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision to monitor compliance with federal law.

The current administration's approach, articulated by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, characterizes these long-term consent decrees as "onerous and outdated," asserting that prolonged federal oversight does not reflect current classroom realities. This policy shift translates into a practical change in litigation strategy: rather than proposing new compliance agreements or seeking judicial certification of desegregation, the DOJ is now moving to terminate the cases entirely.

Case Application

The case of Concordia Parish, Louisiana, illustrates the implementation of this shift. In 2024, the DOJ had proposed a new agreement to address persisting discrimination, which the local school board rejected. Following the administration change in January 2025, the DOJ reversed its position and joined the school board in a motion to dismiss the case. While a U. S. District Court judge initially blocked the dismissal, citing the need to demonstrate unitary status, the school board appealed the ruling, and the case was ultimately dismissed.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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