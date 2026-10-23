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Trump Administration Drops Appeal to Veto Public Service Loan Forgiveness Eligibility Rules

World » Americas

Public employees in the United States no longer face a new barrier to accessing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, as the Trump administration has dropped its appeal of a federal court ruling that invalidated a proposed overhaul of the program. The move ends a legal challenge that could have disqualified thousands of borrowers based on their employer's conduct, leaving the PSLF structure intact as originally designed by Congress.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

The proposed changes, initially introduced in August 2025 and finalized in October 2025, would have barred individuals from participating in loan forgiveness if their employer engaged in what the Department of Education defined as a "substantial illegal purpose.” The rule listed specific disqualifying activities, including supporting terrorism, violating immigration laws, human trafficking, and committing "violence for the purpose of obstructing or influencing federal government policy.” It also cited organizations involved in the "chemical and surgical castration or mutilation of children” as grounds for exclusion.

Court rulings blocked the new eligibility rules

Several nonprofits and municipalities, including the Public Citizen Litigation Group, Student Defense, the American Immigration Council, and cities such as Albuquerque, Boston, and Chicago, challenged the rule in federal court. They argued that the rule granted the Department of Education excessive discretion in determining whether an organization was engaged in illegal activity and potentially violated First Amendment free speech protections.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Massachusetts vacated the rule just before it was set to take effect in July, stating it overstepped the Education Department's authority. On the same day, District Judge Amir Ali in Washington issued a similar ruling in a separate case brought by nonprofit organizations.

On Wednesday, the administration filed a document dropping its appeal of the June 30 ruling without providing an explanation. The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

How the PSLF program works

The PSLF program allows eligible borrowers to have their remaining federal student loan balance forgiven after making 120 qualifying monthly payments, or ten years of payments, while working full-time for a qualifying employer. These employers include government agencies, public schools, fire and police departments, public hospitals, and certain nonprofit organizations.

According to the Education Data Initiative, which tracks U. S. education system data, nearly 720,000 federal student loans were discharged through the program between 2018 and mid-2025.

Dan Zibel, chief counsel of the advocacy group Student Borrowers, described the dismissal of the appeal as a "significant victory for millions of Americans who have dedicated their careers to public service.” Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, said the outcome provides certainty for nonprofit employees that the loan relief they have earned through years of public service will remain available, allowing them to continue strengthening their communities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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