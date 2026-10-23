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54% of U. S. GLP-1 Users Take Meds for Weight Loss, Overtaking Diabetes Care

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The landscape of GLP-1 receptor agonist usage in the United States has shifted decisively toward weight management, surpassing their original therapeutic applications. According to new research from EY-Parthenon, approximately 54% of individuals taking semaglutide medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, use the drugs primarily for weight loss. This demographic has overtaken the share of patients using these medications for diabetes or other medical conditions for which they were initially prescribed. The study, which surveyed nearly 15,000 people including 3,602 current or former GLP-1 users, indicates that this shift is not a temporary trend but a structural change in consumer behavior and healthcare access.

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Access to these medications has been significantly altered by recent pricing reforms and policy interventions. Previously, the cost of Ozempic and Wegovy was approximately $1,000 per month. Under an agreement reached between the Trump administration and manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, prices for these drugs were lowered to a range of $150 to $350 per month. Additionally, the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program offers eligible beneficiaries access to GLP-1 drugs at a flat rate of $50 per month. These economic adjustments have expanded the user base to include younger consumers, individuals with lower incomes, and more men, as the drugs also become available in broader formats, such as oral pills.

Behavioral and Market Consequences

The widespread adoption of GLP-1s for weight control is reshaping consumer habits beyond the clinic. EY-Parthenon found that users typically modify their dietary patterns, with 63% reporting a reduction in sweet snack consumption and 57% eating fewer salty snacks. Alcohol consumption also declines among those using the medication. These changes have prompted a response from food manufacturers and retailers. Don Johnson, a principal in EY-Parthenon's consumer strategy practice, noted that store shelves are increasingly allocated to GLP-1-diet-specific foods, protein-enhanced items, and smaller portion sizes. Industry stakeholders have moved past viewing the trend as a fad, acknowledging instead a permanent shift in market demand.

The physical results of weight loss have also altered the apparel and fitness sectors. EY-Parthenon's data shows that 72% of GLP-1 users have sized down their clothing after rapid weight loss, necessitating a wardrobe refresh. This demographic is gravitating toward fitted styles, swimwear, and athletic wear. Financially, approximately half of users have increased their spending on fitness services, such as gym memberships, while 46% have switched apparel brands. These behavioral changes underscore a broader integration of medical weight management into daily economic and social routines.

Researchers are also exploring the potential clinical value of GLP-1s beyond metabolic health. Experts at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania are launching a study to determine if these drugs influence the body's reward system. The research aims to assess whether GLP-1s suppress impulses associated with risky financial decisions, such as luxury purchases or gambling, by altering the neural networks that reinforce certain behaviors. This investigation represents a first-of-its-kind examination of the drugs' potential impact on cognitive and behavioral health outcomes.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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