2027 ACA Open Enrollment Faces Stricter Verification and Agent Restrictions

For millions of Americans, the practical reality of health care is shifting this fall as the open enrollment period for 2027 Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage begins on Nov. 1 in most states. The central change is not merely administrative but structural: a significant contraction in both the financial support available to shoppers and the number of agents legally permitted to assist them. As enhanced subsidies expire at the end of 2025, the primary driver of access is no longer the availability of insurance products, but the ability to navigate a more fragmented and scrutinized enrollment landscape without losing coverage or facing prohibitive out-of-pocket costs.

The Friction of Verification

One of the most immediate barriers to enrollment is the introduction of stricter identity verification protocols by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These rules apply specifically to consumers using brokers or agents through the federal marketplace in the 29 states it serves. The objective is to curb fraudulent enrollments, which include instances where unauthorized agents switch clients to different plans to earn commissions. To combat this, CMS requires consumers to authorize their agents through a one-time confirmation code sent via text, email, or phone.

However, the process creates significant friction for those designated as "high-risk.” This category includes first-time applicants, individuals changing states, those switching agents, and consumers with monthly premiums of $30 or less. For these individuals, CMS requires identity verification through a third-party service such as Experian. If the automated check fails, consumers must upload identification documents such as driver's licenses, passports, or immigration papers.

Stacey Pogue, a senior research fellow at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University, notes that while targeting fraudulent enrollments is appropriate, these measures create extra hurdles for legitimate consumers. "Some people may have trouble not because they're not real, but because they don't have a credit file, or have moved, or have changed names,” she said. Joshua Brooker, an insurance agency owner in Pennsylvania, warns that up to one in five consumers may face this additional proofing, potentially leading some to abandon the process entirely rather than navigate the bureaucratic complexity.

Restricting Access to Agents

Compounding the identity verification issues is a new moratorium on newly registered brokers. CMS has issued a rule preventing agents who were not registered with the federal marketplace in 2026 from assisting with 2027 enrollments until February at the earliest. Since open enrollment typically ends in January, this effectively bars a large cohort of new or recently re-registered agents from selling ACA plans for the upcoming year.

The administration justified this step by citing a disproportionate number of compliance violations from newly registered agents and the removal of hundreds of non-compliant brokers during the year. However, the practical consequence is a reduced pool of agents available to help consumers navigate their options. Jason Fine, who runs a brokerage in Florida, noted that while the long-term goal of reducing fraud is sound, the short-term impact is chaos. "I don't know if they care about the chaos it will cause,” he said. Small agencies, which often hire seasonal staff during enrollment periods, are struggling to find agents who meet the 2026 registration requirement. This disadvantage disproportionately affects smaller independent brokers while larger call centers, which can afford to maintain large year-round staffs, may benefit from the reduced competition.

Consumer advocacy groups have pushed back against the rule. The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals filed a lawsuit on Oct. 15, arguing the moratorium unfairly targets approximately 19,000 agents. Ronnell Nolan, president of Health Agents for America, filed a separate suit seeking a temporary restraining order, stating that "just because you're a new agent doesn't mean you are fraudulent.”

Premiums and Subsidies

Beyond the administrative hurdles, the cost of coverage remains the primary determinant of access. With the expiration of enhanced subsidies, most consumers will still receive financial assistance, but the level of subsidy is lower than in previous years. Subsidies are calculated based on the premium of the second-lowest-cost silver plan in a given area. Because the baseline cost of these "benchmark” plans has risen, the absolute value of the subsidy has decreased for many.

Premium increases for 2027 are projected at 15%, a significant rise but slightly lower than the 26% average increase seen in the previous cycle. These increases are driven by insurers' concerns over risk pool imbalance-as healthier individuals drop out when subsidies diminish-and broader factors such as inflation, medical cost growth, and labor shortages. Louise Norris, a health policy analyst for HealthInsurance. org, observed that for many, overall affordability will remain similar to current levels, assuming they can manage their current premiums. However, for those earning above four times the federal poverty level-$63,840 for a single person, $86,560 for a couple, and $109,280 for a family of three-subsidies are cut off entirely.

Consumers are advised not to allow their plans to auto-renew. Because premiums and coverage terms change annually, and some insurers have exited specific markets, shopping for alternatives is necessary to find the most cost-effective option. This involves comparing not just monthly premiums, but also deductibles and the maximum out-of-pocket limit. The cap on out-of-pocket expenses, which represents the maximum a consumer pays for in-network care before the insurer covers the rest, is rising by 13% to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for families in 2027.

Changes to Eligibility

Finally, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act has altered the landscape of who is eligible for subsidies. The law strips ACA subsidy eligibility from many lawfully present immigrants, including those with temporary H-1B work visas, refugees, asylees, individuals with temporary protected status, and those with pending green-card applications. Only three groups of immigrants retain access to subsidies: green-card holders with permanent legal status, certain Cuban and Haitian immigrants, and citizens of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, or Palau. For those affected by this exclusion, the loss of subsidy eligibility likely means the market price of coverage becomes prohibitively high, limiting their ability to purchase care.