U.S. Jet Fuel Hits Near-Record Highs, Driving Holiday Airfares to 10-Year Peaks

Herb and Latasha Williams spent hundreds of dollars more on plane tickets for a birthday trip to Baltimore than they had anticipated. As Latasha Williams checked prices for a potential holiday trip to Florida, she decided to wait, saying, "Maybe next year. Maybe, fingers crossed.” Their experience reflects a broader shift: jet fuel costs in the United States have surged to near-record levels, driving holiday airfares to multi-year highs and squeezing household travel budgets.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain A plane in the sky

The average price of jet fuel in the U. S. topped $4.75 per gallon in late October 2026, according to data from tracking firm Argus. This price is nearly double what it was a year ago. Because fuel is one of the largest operating expenses for airlines, the cost increase is being passed directly to consumers in the form of higher fares.

Hayley Berg, lead economist at travel tech company Hopper, noted that current airfares are at a 10-year high. Specifically, Thanksgiving airfares are up approximately 30% compared to the same period last year, while Christmas holiday tickets are up more than 20%. Despite these increases, demand remains resilient. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated during an earnings call that consumers have shown a "limited amount of resistance” to fare hikes, still viewing air travel as reasonably affordable.

For some households, however, the price increase is prohibitive. Rachel Stern of Frederick, Maryland, said she would drive from Chicago for the holidays because airfare for her and her children was "just too much.” Mary Haller of Bethany Beach, Delaware, who is planning a trip to Europe, acknowledged that economy tickets had risen significantly in just two weeks. "It was significant and I sort of had shell shock,” Haller said. Yet, she said, she had little choice but to purchase the tickets, noting, "I feel bad for people who don't have the means to pay the extra money.”

The trend extends beyond the United States. Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair, predicted airfares in Europe could rise by 10% to 20% in the next 12 months, citing similar fuel cost pressures. In the U. S., Chris Sununu, head of the trade group Airlines For America, explained that carriers are absorbing some of the cost but are forced to pass 20% to 30% of the increase to customers during the peak holiday season.

Consumers are adjusting their behavior in response to these higher prices. Hopper data shows travelers are booking holiday trips earlier, with a noticeable increase in September bookings compared to typical patterns. Berg noted that while prices are generally expected to rise from October onward, the early booking surge indicates a rush to lock in rates before they climb further.