Southern Link Inland Port gains draft fast-track approval for rail-connected logistics hub

The Southern Link Inland Port near Mosgiel in Otago has received draft approval from a fast-track panel, clearing a critical regulatory hurdle for a $100 million logistics facility on Dukes Road. The project, proposed by Port Otago and Dynes Transport, is designed to function as a container depot and warehousing complex that physically connects road freight to rail infrastructure, reducing reliance on the coastal hub at Port Chalmers. While the draft decision allows the developers to proceed, it remains subject to final feedback and the agreement of specific conditions before the final decision is released on 12 November.

Physical Infrastructure and Capacity

The facility's core design addresses a specific capacity constraint at Port Chalmers, where land for logistics operations is limited. The proposed depot includes 1,500 refrigerated container charging ports and up to 80,000 square metres of warehousing space. A critical component of the system is a dedicated rail siding that will link the inland hub directly to Port Chalmers. This connection is intended to shift a significant volume of heavy freight off local roads; the project estimates that once operational, it will remove approximately 30,000 heavy truck trips from Dunedin streets and State Highway 88 annually.

The fast-track panel has imposed a mandatory condition regarding the rail component: the siding must be built and operational within one year of the port's opening. This requirement underscores the dependency of the project's freight-efficiency model on immediate rail connectivity rather than treating it as a secondary feature. The draft decision also includes conditions covering noise, lighting, and broader environmental safeguards, reflecting the regulatory oversight applied to the site's interaction with the surrounding landscape.

Economic and Labor Implications

From a labor perspective, the project is estimated to sustain approximately 1,489 jobs during its 10-year construction period. Upon completion, it is expected to support 104 permanent operational positions. Dynes Group managing director Peter Dynes described the project as a consolidation of road, rail, and port services, aiming to provide lower South Island producers with diverse options for moving goods. Port Otago general manager marine and infrastructure Grant Bicknell noted that the inland site relieves pressure on the constrained coastal land, enabling the port to manage growing demand without being limited by the physical footprint of Port Chalmers.

Despite the draft approval, the project is not yet finalized. The developers are currently in the process of assessing and finalizing consent conditions with the panel. The final decision is scheduled for release on 12 November, at which point the regulatory status of the facility will be determined. Until that date, the infrastructure remains a proposed asset rather than a delivered one, with the rail siding's construction timeline contingent on the final conditions being met.