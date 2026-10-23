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Tax Traders and Taxi wins New Zealand's top workplace award for profit sharing

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Tax Traders and Taxi has been named New Zealand's best place to work, securing both the overall award and the small workplace category at the 2026 Best Places to Work ceremony. The business, founded by Josh and Nicola Taylor, combines provisional tax services with access to working capital, operating under a financial model that explicitly links employee remuneration to the firm's net profits.

Night taxi
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by blu-news.org, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Night taxi

The company distributes 20 percent of its net profits equally among staff, irrespective of their specific roles. This profit-sharing mechanism sits alongside a budget allocation of 9.5 percent dedicated to staff wellbeing. Pay decisions are not standardized by band but are determined through one-to-one conversations and personalized assessments of individual contributions to the business.

Julie Gill, chief executive of Best Places to Work, noted that the company maintained this financial and cultural framework during a difficult commercial period. She emphasized that the award reflects how leadership choices are experienced by employees under pressure, specifically how values are enacted in decisions regarding transparency and investment in development, rather than merely the presence of perks or policies.

The broader 2026 employee experience survey, which underpins the awards, highlights significant shifts in workforce expectations and preparedness. While 84 percent of employees rated workplace flexibility favorably and 62 percent cited work-life balance as a top three priority, a critical gap has emerged regarding technological adaptation. Only 48 percent of surveyed employees said their employer had prepared them for the changes brought by artificial intelligence.

The survey data indicates a direct correlation between this preparedness and organizational loyalty: 70 percent of employees who felt prepared for AI said they would recommend their organization as a place to work. In contrast, the overall finding showed that when employees perceive their feedback as valued and leading to tangible change, 81 percent are willing to recommend their employer.

Other recipients of category awards included Auckland civil engineering firm March Cato, Presbyterian Support East Coast's social services in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, and GO Rentals. Gill stated that the program's core function is to provide independent, confidential insights into employee experience, allowing companies to benchmark their culture against industry standards and identify gaps between stated values and operational reality over a period of two to four years.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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