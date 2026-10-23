Police and Oranga Tamariki launch joint investigation into tutor

Police and Oranga Tamariki have commenced a joint investigation into a community-based tutor who has previously instructed students at schools and community organisations across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions. The central mechanism of this process involves the identification of children who may have had contact with the individual, requiring extensive engagement with educational institutions, service providers, and community groups to map potential exposure.

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Investigative protocol and family involvement

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton stated that the agencies are prioritising the wellbeing of children while conducting thorough and professional enquiries. As part of this protocol, police and Oranga Tamariki are meeting with affected families to explain the investigative process. A critical condition for access to reliable information is that parents and caregivers are instructed not to question their children about the matter or conduct independent enquiries. Authorities emphasize that such conversations must be led by trained professionals to protect the child's wellbeing and ensure the reliability of any information gathered.

McNaughton clarified that being contacted by investigators does not imply that a specific child has been harmed. The focus of the current phase is on establishing the scope of contact through institutional cooperation, with all involved schools and providers noted as being cooperative and supportive of the police enquiries.

Reporting and support access

Individuals with information relevant to the investigation are directed to contact police by calling 105 or using the 105 online service, referencing file number 260919/1953. For families requiring support during this period, free assistance is available through Oranga Tamariki at 0508 326 459 or Victim Support at 0800 842 846.