World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Turkish Ministry Confirms Discovery of 2,800-Year-Old Bone Flute at Troy

World

Ancient musical traditions in the region have taken on a new dimension following the discovery of a bone flute during excavations at Troy in Turkey. The artifact, which the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism confirmed was recently extracted from the site's cultural layer, is estimated to be approximately 2,800 years old. Notably, instruments of this type had not previously been encountered by researchers in this specific area, making the find a significant addition to the archaeological record.

Archaeological excavations
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Archaeological excavations

The discovery of the flute offers concrete evidence of a developed level of domestic and artistic life among the inhabitants of Troy during that historical period. Alongside the musical instrument, the expedition uncovered the head of an anthropomorphic idol. Neither of these items had been recorded in this sector of the excavation before, providing fresh insights into the daily routines and spiritual practices of the legendary city's residents.

Tatyana Zaytseva, a reviewer specializing in tourism, culture, and traditions, described the discoveries as critical components for reconstructing the picture of ancient civilizations. She noted that the presence of the flute indicates that leisure and the arts held a substantial place in the lives of people 2,800 years ago, illustrating how such artifacts help assemble a comprehensive understanding of the era.</n

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice
Columnists
US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Animal
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur
Asia
Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur
Popular
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences

While both are shepherds, they diverge significantly in size, gait mechanics, and temperament due to distinct breeding goals for herding versus extreme-climate guarding.

German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur
Russia and Israel Mark 35 Years of Restored Diplomatic Relations Yury Bocharov Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation Alexander Shtorm US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice Andrey Nikolaev
Hidden Two-Letter Code Redirects Robot Arm to Cut Hand
US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice
Russian diesel exports restart to Turkey and Brazil after US-Russia trade compromise
Russian diesel exports restart to Turkey and Brazil after US-Russia trade compromise
Last materials
Defrosting Freezers: Using Heat and Salt to Protect Evaporator Coils
Physicists trapped a single antiparticle for months to test if matter and antimatter truly match
Russia and Israel Mark 35 Years of Restored Diplomatic Relations
Turkish Ministry Confirms Discovery of 2,800-Year-Old Bone Flute at Troy
Singapore Core Inflation Eases to 2.0% in September 2026 Amid Persistent Utility Cost Lag
Costa Rica Car Imports Halve After Tax Loophole Closure
Brazil's Fiocruz Launches Data-Driven Analysis of Brazilian Community in Portugal
Iran Dry Tea Output Rises 23% to 26,500 Tons
Debunked: Philippines Has Not Abolished Senior High School
Cameroon Activates Border Health Controls Amid Nigeria Ebola Reports
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.