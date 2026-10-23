Turkish Ministry Confirms Discovery of 2,800-Year-Old Bone Flute at Troy

Ancient musical traditions in the region have taken on a new dimension following the discovery of a bone flute during excavations at Troy in Turkey. The artifact, which the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism confirmed was recently extracted from the site's cultural layer, is estimated to be approximately 2,800 years old. Notably, instruments of this type had not previously been encountered by researchers in this specific area, making the find a significant addition to the archaeological record.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Archaeological excavations

The discovery of the flute offers concrete evidence of a developed level of domestic and artistic life among the inhabitants of Troy during that historical period. Alongside the musical instrument, the expedition uncovered the head of an anthropomorphic idol. Neither of these items had been recorded in this sector of the excavation before, providing fresh insights into the daily routines and spiritual practices of the legendary city's residents.

Tatyana Zaytseva, a reviewer specializing in tourism, culture, and traditions, described the discoveries as critical components for reconstructing the picture of ancient civilizations. She noted that the presence of the flute indicates that leisure and the arts held a substantial place in the lives of people 2,800 years ago, illustrating how such artifacts help assemble a comprehensive understanding of the era.</n