Singapore Core Inflation Eases to 2.0% in September 2026 Amid Persistent Utility Cost Lag

Singapore's core inflation eased to 2.0% year-on-year in September 2026, down from 2.2% in August, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry. This moderation was driven by slower price growth in services, retail goods, and private transport, directly affecting household spending on daily necessities.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Андрей Бобровский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Singapore - panoramio (34)

While the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) ticked down to 2.2% from 2.3%, underlying components moved in different directions. Service sector inflation slowed to 1.7% from 2.0% as door-to-door transport costs rose more modestly and telecommunications prices fell. For households, this translates into lower regular communication bills, partially offsetting other costs. Inflation in retail goods and other products dropped to 1.2% from 1.8%, reflecting falling furniture prices and a slowdown in clothing price growth.

However, certain expenditure categories continued to expand rapidly. Private transport inflation stood at 7.1%, down slightly from 7.5% in August due to slower car price increases. Electricity and gas inflation remained flat at 8.7%. MAS and METI explained that regulated electricity tariffs are based on average natural gas prices from the first two and a half months of the preceding quarter.

The tariff increase in the third quarter of 2026 resulted from a spike in global energy prices between April and mid-June 2026. Consequently, households faced high utility bills not due to current market conditions, but because of the inertia of a previous energy crisis.

Residential inflation edged up slightly from 0.8% in August to 0.9% in September, driven by faster rent increases. Food inflation also rose from 2.3% to 2.4% as prices for both raw ingredients and dining services climbed.

Authorities forecast that import price pressure will persist in the near term. Global energy prices have risen again and are expected to remain high, while global and regional food prices are likely to increase due to higher input costs and adverse weather conditions affecting production. This creates a risk of higher import costs, which will ultimately feed into local prices.

By the second half of 2027, import inflation should subside as temporary supply disruptions fade. Domestic price pressure is expected to remain contained, with labor costs in the services sector staying modest due to continued productivity gains. Furthermore, strengthened government subsidies for healthcare and education will help restrain inflation in the services sector.

The expected average core inflation for 2026 is in the range of 1.5% to 2.0%, consistent with MAS's full-year forecast. For 2027, the projected range is 1.5% to 2.5%. Overall inflation is expected to be around 2% in 2026 and between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2027.

Inflation risks are tilted to the upside. A sharp and sustained jump in global energy or food prices could raise Singapore's import costs more than projected. Domestic inflation may also remain elevated if the aftermath of AI-related booms broadens and labor costs rise faster than expected. Conversely, higher-than-anticipated global interest rates or a slowdown in AI-related investment could dampen growth and, consequently, inflation. A rapid recovery in energy production and shipments from the Middle East could also lead to a greater decline in energy prices than forecasted."}