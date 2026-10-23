Costa Rica Car Imports Halve After Tax Loophole Closure

Car imports into Costa Rica nearly halved in September, dropping to 5,019 units. This represents a decrease of 5,138 vehicles compared to August and a year-over-year decline of 4,578 cars.

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The sharp contraction in market volume was a direct response to the closure of a specific tax loophole. Authorities enacted measures to prevent importers from artificially inflating the value gap between declared and actual vehicle costs during customs clearance.

The mechanism of this change traces back to an executive decree issued on August 28. The document explicitly prohibited subfacturación, a practice where invoices listed intentionally depressed prices to reduce duty liability. This rule addressed a regulatory vacuum created in mid-2024 when three previous decrees governing this area were repealed, which had allowed importers to declare values significantly lower than market rates.

The Ministry of Finance identified approximately 30,000 vehicles imported using these undervaluation schemes. A specific case illustrates the scale of the discrepancy: a 2025 BMW X6 M was declared for customs entry at $7,367, whereas its actual price in the United States exceeded $130,000 and its retail price in Costa Rica reached $195,000. The budgetary cost of these practices was calculated at 20 billion colones.

Under the new regime, customs authorities are required to compare the price listed on the invoice with data from an official registry of similar models maintained by the ministry. The taxable value is now determined by the higher of these two figures, eliminating the option to rely solely on the buyer-declared invoice price.

The segment of used vehicles experienced the most significant impact, with imports collapsing by 85%. September saw the entry of 631 used cars, compared to 3,769 in August. This decline was driven by two distinct constraints: the administrative tightening against undervaluation, which disproportionately affected this market, and technical restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport regarding emission certificates.

Imports of new vehicles decreased to 4,388 units, down from 6,388 in August. The importer association Aivema attributed this drop to seasonal factors, noting that September is traditionally a weak month for supply deliveries.

A notable shift occurred in the relationship between volume and value. While the physical volume of imports fell by 47.7%, the total customs value of the shipments decreased by only 19.7%. This divergence indicates that the average price of vehicles entering the country rose as the ability to declare artificially low "grey" prices was removed.

Indicator Change (September) Number of vehicles -47.7% Customs value -19.7% Tax revenues -27.24%

In September, the total customs value of imported equipment amounted to $99.02 million. Tax revenues generated from these imports were recorded at 17.697 billion colones.