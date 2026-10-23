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Brazil's Fiocruz Launches Data-Driven Analysis of Brazilian Community in Portugal

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Brazil's Fiocruz research foundation is initiating a comprehensive analysis of the living conditions of its citizens in Portugal to address the fragmented nature of current demographic data. Mario Moreira, the foundation's president, stated that existing figures do not accurately reflect reality and emphasized that reliable information is necessary for the Brazilian government to shape its policies regarding citizens residing abroad.

Lisbon - panoramio (3)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Рустам Абдрахимов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Lisbon - panoramio (3)

The project will not conduct a universal census, as it is physically impossible to survey all residents. Instead, researchers will use a synthetic approach based on Portuguese administrative registers, including data from immigration services, the tax system, and health authorities. The University of NOVA in Lisbon and the non-profit organization "Home of Brazil" are participating in the work. The latter provides unique statistics on mental health and violence against women. Moreira insisted that the involvement of social movements is essential for understanding the actual dynamics within the communities.

Simultaneously, the Brazilian Consulate General in Lisbon is conducting its own mapping of living conditions, with particular attention to the female segment of the diaspora. Information from both initiatives has been transmitted to the health ministries of both countries.

This research coincides with the opening of an official Fiocruz office in Lisbon, which has become the foundation's international hub. Camille Sacchetti, coordinator of the foundation's Lisbon office, noted that Portugal ranks first in the number of institutions collaborating with Fiocruz researchers. The Lisbon representative office aims to link Brazil's technological capabilities, including vaccine production and diagnostic systems, with the European market. In addition to social analysis, the partners are expanding cooperation in oncology and the exchange of scientific technologies.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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