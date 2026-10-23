World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Iran Dry Tea Output Rises 23% to 26,500 Tons

World

Iran's dry tea production rose by 23% year-over-year to reach 26,500 tons, a capacity increase driven by the economic viability of leaf cultivation in the Golestan and Mazandaran provinces under a state-guaranteed raw material buyback scheme. This mechanism ensures that farmers in these regions receive stable income, directly translating into a consistent supply of green leaf for processing facilities.

Tea
Photo: unsplash.com by Melanie Dijkstra is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tea

The operational backbone of this growth is the procurement of green tea leaves, of which approximately 118,000 tons have been purchased for over 4,177 billion tomans. The financial structure of this system places 70% of the guaranteed buyback burden on state resources, while 90% of the purchasing volume is handled by the tea factories themselves. Quality metrics from this harvest show a nearly even split, with 45% classified as first-grade leaf and 55% as second-grade, providing a stable input stream for processing lines regardless of broader market demand fluctuations.

Despite this production gain, Iran's annual dry tea manufacturing capacity of roughly 30,000 tons remains insufficient to cover domestic needs, leaving a calculated import gap of approximately 50,000 tons per year. These imports are managed through currency regulation mechanisms tied to current market requirements. To maintain competitiveness for local brands, the state continues to restrict imports and focus on upgrading processing technology, which has supported export activity to 37 countries. However, for the current season, the strategic priority has shifted toward securing the domestic market, potentially reducing export volumes to ensure availability of local product at home.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
Americas
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice
Columnists
US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice
Popular
German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences

While both are shepherds, they diverge significantly in size, gait mechanics, and temperament due to distinct breeding goals for herding versus extreme-climate guarding.

German Shepherd vs. East European Shepherd: Structural and Behavioral Differences
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
Trump's Ratings Plummet: Voters Demand Congressional Check
Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports
Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation Alexander Shtorm US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice Andrey Nikolaev Ural rock: Moscow's musical shadow gave birth to something entirely new Alexander Artamonov
Hidden Two-Letter Code Redirects Robot Arm to Cut Hand
US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice
Russian diesel exports restart to Turkey and Brazil after US-Russia trade compromise
Russian diesel exports restart to Turkey and Brazil after US-Russia trade compromise
Last materials
Cameroon Activates Border Health Controls Amid Nigeria Ebola Reports
Russian Analyst Accuses EU Protests of Hiding Dictatorial Agenda
Kyrgyzstan to transfer all 4,470 mosques to central administration by 2027
Soil Class vs. Sourcing: B.C. farmers decry flawed land eligibility tests
Supreme Court grants bail to former Rajasthan minister in Jal Jeevan Mission corruption case
Why Metabolic Health Matters More Than Weight for Brain Damage Risk
Holiday 2026 Nail Trend: Thin Metallic Lines and Deep Red Tones
Polar Bears in Greenland Contract Avian Influenza
Georgetown hospital completes first simultaneous kidney transplant for married couples
Guyana MRCC used generic 125-person capacity for MV Barima rescue plan
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.