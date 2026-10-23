Iran Dry Tea Output Rises 23% to 26,500 Tons

Iran's dry tea production rose by 23% year-over-year to reach 26,500 tons, a capacity increase driven by the economic viability of leaf cultivation in the Golestan and Mazandaran provinces under a state-guaranteed raw material buyback scheme. This mechanism ensures that farmers in these regions receive stable income, directly translating into a consistent supply of green leaf for processing facilities.

Photo: unsplash.com by Melanie Dijkstra is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Tea

The operational backbone of this growth is the procurement of green tea leaves, of which approximately 118,000 tons have been purchased for over 4,177 billion tomans. The financial structure of this system places 70% of the guaranteed buyback burden on state resources, while 90% of the purchasing volume is handled by the tea factories themselves. Quality metrics from this harvest show a nearly even split, with 45% classified as first-grade leaf and 55% as second-grade, providing a stable input stream for processing lines regardless of broader market demand fluctuations.

Despite this production gain, Iran's annual dry tea manufacturing capacity of roughly 30,000 tons remains insufficient to cover domestic needs, leaving a calculated import gap of approximately 50,000 tons per year. These imports are managed through currency regulation mechanisms tied to current market requirements. To maintain competitiveness for local brands, the state continues to restrict imports and focus on upgrading processing technology, which has supported export activity to 37 countries. However, for the current season, the strategic priority has shifted toward securing the domestic market, potentially reducing export volumes to ensure availability of local product at home.