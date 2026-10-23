Debunked: Philippines Has Not Abolished Senior High School

Claims that the Philippines has abolished senior high school grades have been debunked as a social media hoax. Rumors circulated online alleging that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. decided to dismantle the program, but no official confirmation of such a decision exists.

Photo: CMAP by Ecole polytechnique Université Paris-Saclay, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ A man solves a problem on a board

The misinformation traces back to a post referencing a video from an account named "Department of the Philippines." This page imitates a state entity but has no affiliation with the Department of Education. The fake post claimed that resources allocated to senior high school would be redistributed to other levels of education.

On October 21, the Department of Education officially refuted the reports, classifying them as "fake news." The current K-12 educational model is legally entrenched, based on the 2013 Expanded Basic Education Act. Altering this structure cannot be achieved through a social media post; it requires extensive legal procedures. The Office of the Presidential Communications also confirmed the inaccuracy of the circulating information.

The rumors emerged amid genuine political and societal debates regarding the efficacy of the system. Many stakeholders question whether the two additional years of schooling are justified or have become an unnecessary burden for families.

Politicians have made concrete attempts to review the program:

In June 2025, Senator Jinggoy Estrada filed Bill No. 3001, proposing a return to a four-year secondary education model.

In July 2026, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano raised a similar initiative, calling for a reduction of the school term to the K-10 level.

Meanwhile, the head of the relevant agency maintains a more restrained position. Education Secretary Sonny Angara, who participated in drafting the K-12 law, advocates for preserving the system while acknowledging the need for adaptation. Instead of abolishing classes, the department plans to "streamline" the curriculum, focusing on fundamental disciplines and improving the overall quality of knowledge.