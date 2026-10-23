Cameroon Activates Border Health Controls Amid Nigeria Ebola Reports

Cameroonian health authorities have initiated a series of sanitary controls following reports of Ebola fever in neighboring Nigeria. On October 22, 2026, the Strategic Committee, led by Health Minister Manauda Malachi, approved a seven-point plan intended to prevent the virus from crossing the border.

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The government's response centers on epidemiological monitoring, placing both public and private clinics on high alert and updating diagnostic and therapy protocols. The outlined strategy includes the preparation of rapid response teams, the allocation of operational funding, and increased coordination between Cameroonian government agencies and Nigerian health officials.

The measures come amid global figures showing 9,637 recorded cases of the infection, with 4,646 deaths, representing a fatality rate of 48.2%. The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains the primary reservoir of the virus.

Minister Malachi acknowledged existing gaps in the current defense system. The ministry is now adjusting data transmission chains to accelerate the isolation of patients should the infection enter the country. Additionally, authorities have called on the press to report only verified information to prevent public panic.