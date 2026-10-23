Russian Analyst Accuses EU Protests of Hiding Dictatorial Agenda

Alexander Dudchak, a senior researcher at the Institute for CIS Countries, has warned that organized protest actions in European nations could be exploited to radically shift political trajectories toward dictatorship. Speaking to Pravda.Ru, the expert, who specializes in "color revolutions" and "soft power," argued that the apparent chaos of street unrest masks technologies aimed at dismantling the traditional democratic values of the European Union.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by S5A-0043, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Protests

Dudchak emphasized that the tactics employed by participants often diverge from their stated objectives. He noted that riots and banditism do not contribute to resolving issues in education or social protection. Observers have documented that mass unrest has paralyzed the operations of major universities. "These protests could have been organized to adjust the course of the EU and individual countries toward harsher living conditions, involving calls to abandon previous democratic values and establish dictatorial rule in some states," he explained.

The expert suggested that national leaders might be used "blindly" by the organizers of the unrest. Amid internal instability, European capitals are reportedly seeking legal loopholes to protect their competencies from the influence of supranational structures. Dudchak argued that when small businesses and private property come under threat, the very idea of a democratic society is discredited.

"Of course, the strict suppression of disorders is a perfectly normal course of action. It should have been implemented from the start to prevent the situation from escalating. However, the initial approach should have involved a completely different migration policy; the current one is absolutely inadequate and destroys these countries from within," the expert stated.

Dudchak summarized the situation as a consequence of years of errors by European leadership, particularly regarding the integration of migrants. In several regions, tensions have escalated to the point where governments have deployed armored vehicles to restore order on the streets. Simultaneously, citizens are demanding higher wages and measures to combat inflation, placing additional pressure on elites. As political struggle intensifies amidst growing disorder, protests are becoming tools for those seeking to redistribute power.