The government of Kyrgyzstan has set a deadline of February 1, 2027, to transfer all mosques operating within the country to the balance sheet of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (DUMK).
According to data provided by the Muftiyat, there are currently 4,470 mosques across the country. The transfer process is being conducted alongside a comprehensive audit of documentation. Preliminary findings indicate that a significant number of these buildings lack the required land title deeds and official construction permits.
This initiative aims to bring the religious sector into compliance with the Law "On Freedom of Religion," which mandates the transfer of such facilities to the central management body. In cases where a mosque is privately owned, the transfer will require the formal consent of the owner.
Authorities expect to present the preliminary results of the document verification process by the end of this year.
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While both are shepherds, they diverge significantly in size, gait mechanics, and temperament due to distinct breeding goals for herding versus extreme-climate guarding.