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Kyrgyzstan to transfer all 4,470 mosques to central administration by 2027

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The government of Kyrgyzstan has set a deadline of February 1, 2027, to transfer all mosques operating within the country to the balance sheet of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (DUMK).

A Muslim man praying
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
A Muslim man praying

According to data provided by the Muftiyat, there are currently 4,470 mosques across the country. The transfer process is being conducted alongside a comprehensive audit of documentation. Preliminary findings indicate that a significant number of these buildings lack the required land title deeds and official construction permits.

This initiative aims to bring the religious sector into compliance with the Law "On Freedom of Religion," which mandates the transfer of such facilities to the central management body. In cases where a mosque is privately owned, the transfer will require the formal consent of the owner.

Authorities expect to present the preliminary results of the document verification process by the end of this year.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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