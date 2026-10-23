Soil Class vs. Sourcing: B.C. farmers decry flawed land eligibility tests

British Columbia's agricultural sector is facing a structural shift in land-use regulation that threatens to decouple food processing from local production. The province is considering reducing the requirement for food-processing facilities on the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) to source raw materials from local farms from 50 percent to 5 percent. This regulatory change would permit processing plants to use inputs from anywhere in the world, fundamentally altering the economic link between the 4.6 million hectares of designated farmland and the industrial activities permitted upon it.

The Regulatory Mechanism and Economic Consequence

The ALR currently restricts non-farm uses of land to protect agricultural viability. Under existing rules, a processing facility can be built on ALR land if it processes at least 50 percent of its products from the farm where the facility is located or from a member farm. The proposed amendment, supported by the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives in their respective election platforms, would lower this threshold to 5 percent. Consequently, a plant could source 95 percent of its raw materials from global markets while still qualifying for the land-use exemption. For local producers, this removes the guaranteed market demand that the current rule creates. As Kent Mullinix, director of the Institute for Sustainable Food Systems at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, noted, food manufacturers will naturally seek low-cost producers, which rarely are B. C. farmers given the province's higher labor and input costs.

The economic implications are visible in land values and speculation. In the Lower Mainland, farmland averaged $104,600 per acre in 2025, according to Farm Credit Canada, while comparable land in Washington state costs approximately $3,800 per acre, according to the U. S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers report that uncertainty over processing rules has already driven up land prices, as investors speculate on the conversion of prime farmland into warehouse or industrial space. Tyler Heppell, a fifth-generation farmer in Surrey, described this dynamic: "As a next-generation farmer, why would we continue to farm if all of our best land gets turned into warehouse buildings?”

Soil Classification and Processing Eligibility

The proposed changes also introduce a soil-based eligibility criterion for processing facilities. The BC Agriculture Council (BCAC) opposes the use of soil class as a primary determinant for permitting. Under the proposal, processing would be allowed on Class 4 land (if road, water, and sewage access exist) and on Classes 5-7 land if the 5 percent local sourcing rule is met, even if the local product does not come from the host farm. The BCAC argues that soil class systems assess suitability for specific crops, not the viability of broader agricultural production. The council submitted that reliance on soil class alone creates "substantial risk of abuse” because environmental factors and deliberate land management can alter soil classification over time. Heppell noted that his family's best farmland, previously Class 4 and 5, has improved to Class 2, illustrating the dynamic nature of soil quality that static classification systems fail to capture.

Non-Farm Use and Farm Viability

The Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) has approved 79 percent of non-farm use applications in the 2025-26 period. A 2022 study by the Institute for Sustainable Food Systems tracked 540 ALC applications in Metro Vancouver and the Okanagan from 2006 to 2016. The study found that only about half of the affected farms continued to contribute to agriculture after non-farm uses or subdivisions were approved. This suggests that the current exception mechanism, intended to support the food system by allowing on-farm processing, often results in the loss of the farming operation itself. Mullinix concluded that while these exceptions are granted with the intent of benefiting agriculture, they frequently do not achieve that outcome. The loss of a farm business is irreversible; once the land is converted, the opportunity to build a new agricultural enterprise on that specific plot is effectively extinguished.

Local Food Systems and Economic Resilience

Amid these regulatory uncertainties, local producers are developing alternative economic models to sustain their operations. Gagan Singh, a farmer in Abbotsford, launched a community group-buy program to provide affordable produce directly to consumers. The three-month pilot involves 162 families paying $100 per month to purchase wholesale produce directly from farmers, bypassing retail markup. Singh retains 10 percent of funds for operations, while farmers receive better prices than grocery store contracts. This model addresses the high cost of production in B. C., which is driven by higher labor costs and geographic distance from major markets. Singh, who manages eight acres of ALR land, noted that farmers are increasingly diversifying into agri-tourism and micro-plot rentals to maintain cash flow. He operates a micro-plot program with 25 active growers, some of whom are launching their own independent farm businesses.

At the national level, the agricultural workforce is aging and shrinking. Statistics Canada reports that farm operators decreased by nearly 10,000 between 2016 and 2021, and the average farmer is 56 years old. Fewer than 25,000 farmers are under 35. This demographic reality underscores the stakes of the current policy debate. If the best agricultural land is converted to industrial use or if processing facilities no longer provide a viable market for local produce, the economic viability of new farm entries will be severely constrained. Heppell's petition, which has gathered over 90,000 signatures, demands a legal covenant to keep his federally rented land in agricultural use, highlighting the jurisdictional complexities of land tenure in British Columbia. The BC Greens have proposed restricting foreign or corporate ownership of more than four hectares of ALR land to citizens and permanent residents, aiming to curb speculative accumulation of productive land by non-resident investors.

The core economic tension remains between preserving the physical capacity of the land for food production and maximizing its commercial value through industrial conversion. The proposed 5 percent sourcing rule effectively treats ALR land as a generic industrial zone with minor agricultural conditions, rather than a protected production base. For farmers like Heppell and Singh, the difference between these two regulatory frameworks determines whether their operations can survive the next decade of high input costs and market competition. The outcome of the provincial election, which saw the consultation period close just days before the vote, will determine whether the ALR remains a shield for agricultural production or becomes a source of industrial development that displaces local farming.