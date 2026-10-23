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Supreme Court grants bail to former Rajasthan minister in Jal Jeevan Mission corruption case

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The Supreme Court of India has reaffirmed that prolonged pre-trial detention cannot serve as a substitute for punishment before a trial has concluded. This observation came during the court's decision to grant regular bail to two individuals accused in a corruption case involving the Rajasthan Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasizing that the severity of charges alone does not justify indefinite incarceration.

The ruling specifically concerned Mahesh Chandra Joshi, a former Congress minister, and Mukesh Pathak. Both were implicated in a scam involving tenders worth hundreds of crores of rupees managed by Rajasthan's Public Health Engineering Department. The case stems from a 2024 Anti-Corruption Bureau inquiry, which alleged that two firms-Shri Ganpati Tubewell Company and Shree Shyam Tubewell Company-secured 104 work orders between 2021 and 2023 through collusion with public servants and the use of fabricated completion certificates.

While the Bench acknowledged the gravity of the financial irregularities in a project dedicated to public welfare, it ruled that such allegations cannot eclipse the constitutional right to personal liberty and a speedy trial under Article 21. The court noted that the Rajasthan High Court had previously rejected their bail applications in August 2026, leading the duo to seek relief from the apex court.

In granting bail, the Supreme Court highlighted several practical factors that reduced the necessity for continued custody. The investigation is complete, and chargesheets have been filed. Because the prosecution has already seized the relevant electronic and documentary evidence, the court found a significantly lower risk of evidence tampering and determined that further custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

The court also took into account the specific circumstances of the accused: Mahesh Chandra Joshi, aged 72, had been in custody for over five months, while Mukesh Pathak had been detained for nearly eight months. Furthermore, the Bench observed that both individuals had already secured bail in related proceedings involving the same allegations.

A critical point of the court's consideration was the logistical scale of the trial. With 22 accused individuals, three chargesheets, 124 prosecution witnesses, and a documentary record exceeding 20,000 pages, the court noted that charges had not yet been framed. Given this volume, the trial is expected to be protracted. Considering that several co-accused had already received bail or interim protection, the Supreme Court concluded that further incarceration for Joshi and Pathak was neither warranted nor necessary.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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