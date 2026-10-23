Georgetown hospital completes first simultaneous kidney transplant for married couples

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) successfully completed two kidney transplant surgeries in September, a procedure in which two wives donated their kidneys to save the lives of their respective spouses.

Photo: t.me/minzdrav_ru by Официальный канал Минздрава России, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Kidney plasty surgery

According to the official record of the medical institution, the operations were performed as a simultaneous exchange, allowing the biological compatibility requirements for the transplants to be met while preserving the integrity of the donor-recipient relationships.

The GPHC, as the primary public healthcare provider in Guyana, confirmed that both procedures were concluded without reported complications, marking a significant milestone in the country's capacity for complex surgical interventions.