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Guyana MRCC used generic 125-person capacity for MV Barima rescue plan

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The Guyana government has disclosed for the first time the working number of occupants used in emergency response procedures for the MV Barima, a vessel whose sinking resulted in more than 100 fatalities. In testimony before the Commission of Inquiry (COI), John Flores, Coordinator of the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), stated that a Maritime Administration (MARAD) emergency response plan, originally designed for a collision between a large cruise ship and an oil tanker, was sufficient to manage the incident involving the ferry, which was assumed to have 125 persons aboard.

Flores clarified that the government had no specific search and rescue plan tailored for ferries operated by the Ministry of Public Works' Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD). "We have never done for T&HD ferries,” Flores told the five-member commission. He explained that the existing plan, which accommodated a scenario with 9,453 persons on a cruise vessel, was applied to the MV Barima because its capacity was listed as 125 occupants in the emergency documentation. "Yes, because comparatively the numbers of the ferries are not as large as this plan in terms of the capacity to rescue persons,” he noted, adding that other boats from government agencies could be utilized if necessary.

The disclosure marks a shift from previous official figures. In the immediate aftermath of the July 19 tragedy, when the 87-year-old vessel capsized approximately 10 miles off the Essequibo coast en route from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill cited a manifest listing 116 passengers and 17 crew members. This total was later revised to 179 persons based on surveillance footage, after authorities realized that several rescued individuals were not listed on the original manifest. The current legal proceedings see the MV Barima's captain and first mate charged with the murder of 76 persons. To date, government agencies and civilians have rescued 69 persons and recovered 71 bodies.

During his testimony before COI lawyer Arudranauth Gossai, Flores, a former Commander of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, described the operational challenges faced during the rescue. He identified inadequate radio communications as the primary obstacle, as it prevented the direct issuance of instructions to personnel on the scene. The distress signal from the MV Barima's Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was picked up by satellite and relayed to the control tower at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, which then passed the information to the GDF Coast Guard. Flores noted that the beacon was not registered, meaning local authorities could not immediately identify the vessel's owner from the signal alone.

Flores expressed optimism regarding upcoming infrastructure improvements. He stated that a new satellite and radio communication system, scheduled for commissioning soon, will allow the MRCC to receive distress alerts directly from satellites rather than via the airport control tower. The centre will also be equipped with radios capable of long-range communication with individuals in distress. He asserted that his department largely complied with the emergency plan during the night of the incident, stating, "We basically complied with most of the things here on the night.”

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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