Cambridge Planning Power Shift: Officers Now Decide, Councillors Left Powerless

From 31 October 2026, Cambridge City Council, like all local authorities in England, will be legally required to implement the National Scheme of Delegation. Under this new regulatory framework, the majority of planning applications will be determined by senior planning officers rather than elected committees, effectively removing the requirement for councillors to vote on most local development decisions.

The change is a statutory obligation rather than a policy choice for the council. New regulations mandate that minor and technical decisions, including house extensions, minor commercial projects, and residential developments of up to nine homes on sites smaller than 0.5 hectares, must be decided by officers. This shift is designed to accelerate the planning process and standardise the role of planning committees nationwide.

For applications that might traditionally be referred to a committee-such as major residential, commercial, or industrial developments, or those affecting heritage assets-the new rules establish an "overriding presumption" that officers will retain decision-making power. A referral to a committee of elected members can now only occur if both a nominated senior officer and a nominated councillor agree that the application raises a "significant planning matter" or an issue of substantial local economic, social, or environmental importance.

This procedural change creates a new constraint on local democratic oversight. Previously, councillors could refer contentious applications to a committee to ensure public scrutiny and debate. Under the new scheme, if the chief officer and the nominated councillor cannot agree on the necessity of a committee referral, the dispute is resolved in favour of an officer-led decision. This removes the unilateral ability of elected representatives to call in an application for public deliberation.

Local officials have expressed concern that this mechanism limits their constitutional role. Cllr Kathryn Fisher (Green, Petersfield) noted that the process now forces councillors to accept officer decisions rather than exercising control, describing the situation as a removal of democratic power. Conversely, Cllr Martin Smart (Lab, King's Hedges) argued that the changes would increase efficiency within the planning system.

The Town and Country Planning Association has identified a specific procedural gap in the new rules. Its director of policy, Dr Hugh Ellis, pointed out that because the dispute resolution mechanism favours officers, the role of the nominated councillor becomes largely symbolic in blocking a committee referral. This leaves residents with fewer formal opportunities to have their objections heard in a public forum, as the decision-making authority rests solely with unelected staff.

The practical impact is already being tested in Cambridge. The Hughes Hall development plan, which proposes student accommodation on land designated as Protected Open Space at Fenner's Cricket Ground, is currently under review. Jennifer Warren of the Protect Fenner's Action Group stated that under the previous system, such an application would have been subject to a committee vote, allowing elected members to weigh local concerns about heritage and open space. Under the new regulations, the decision will likely rest with planning officers, with the outcome depending on whether they meet the strict criteria for significant local impact.

Cambridge City Council has stated it cannot yet confirm whether the Hughes Hall application or other pending cases will be determined by officers or committees. The council must enforce the new delegation rules immediately upon their entry into force, regardless of local opposition or political sentiment regarding the reduction of committee authority.