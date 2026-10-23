Barclays to cut 5,000 jobs by end of 2026 as AI integration reduces need for staff

Barclays expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 5,000 positions by the end of 2026, a figure representing roughly 5% of its total employee base of 93,000 as of the close of 2025. The bank attributes these reductions to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations, which it argues allows for greater efficiency in work processes and a subsequent need for fewer staff in specific roles, such as software development.

The mechanics of the reduction

The headcount changes are already partially realised. Barclays confirmed that 1,000 roles were eliminated during the first half of 2026, with the remaining 4,000 scheduled for removal in the second half of the year. The cuts are predominantly targeted at operational and functional positions across the group, rather than high-level strategic or client-facing roles within the investment bank, although the source notes that a proportion of the associated cost savings also originated from that division.

CS Venkatakrishnan, the group chief executive, described the headcount reduction as a direct consequence of multi-year investments in technology. The strategic logic presented is that AI adoption has streamlined workflows to the point where the previous volume of manual or developer-led tasks is no longer necessary to maintain the same level of output.

Cost structure versus revenue growth

This workforce reduction operates within a broader financial context where Barclays is executing a three-year strategy focused on cost discipline and technological capability. While the bank reported a pre-tax profit of £2.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025-a 12% increase year-on-year-the management is simultaneously tightening its expenditure base.

In the third quarter alone, Barclays implemented £200 million in "structural cost actions,” contributing to a total of approximately £600 million in such reductions for the year to date. The UK retail banking division accounted for the bulk of these cuts. The bank has indicated that a further £300 million in savings is planned for the final quarter of the year, suggesting that the current headcount reductions are part of a larger, quantified effort to lower the fixed cost base.

The distinction here is between revenue growth, which is up 12%, and structural cost efficiency, which is being achieved through specific, quantified reductions in operational spending and headcount. The 5,000 job cuts are not presented as a reaction to market downturn but as a proactive restructuring measure enabled by technological substitution.