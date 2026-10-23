Sidgwick Avenue trial opens with 250 pedestrians forced into traffic daily

Construction on Sidgwick Avenue in Cambridge began on 19 October, initiating an eight-week phase of physical alterations to the road network. The project relies on an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) to implement changes lasting between 12 and 18 months. The primary operational issue identified by the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) is the degraded state of the pavement, where uneven surfaces and damage from London Plane tree roots force an average of 250 pedestrians, wheelchair users, and people with pushchairs into the carriageway daily.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cityscape with a ramp and an underground passage

Physical modifications and traffic constraints

The intervention focuses on widening pedestrian sections by removing existing parking bays and installing drop-down bollards to discourage through-traffic. Simultaneously, potholes and damaged road surfaces are being repaired. The London Plane trees lining the street are excluded from the works and will remain in place. These physical changes alter the available space for vehicles, necessitating specific temporary traffic management measures.

During the active construction period, which takes place on weekdays during working hours, the junction with Queens Road and Silver Street is closed. Drivers must use a signed diversion via Newnham Road, Barton Road, and Grange Road. On-street parking was removed on 18 October, prior to the start of physical works. Cyclist and pedestrian access remains unchanged during the construction phase.

Evaluation of the trial

The GCP is collecting baseline data to assess the impact of these changes. Evaluation will involve surveys of users before and after implementation, monitoring of road use via traffic sensors, and feedback from residents and businesses. This data will determine whether the measures achieve the intended safety and accessibility improvements.

Previous plans for this section of the Comberton Greenway route, which links west Cambridge communities to the University's West Campus and the city centre, were withdrawn in 2023 following significant objections to a prior Traffic Regulation Order consultation. The current ETRO approach allows for a trial period to test the scheme's effectiveness without committing to permanent infrastructure changes immediately. Mayor Paul Bristow of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority had previously criticised the lack of public consultation for the current trial, while Anna Williams of Camcycle argued that the ETRO method offers a more practical route for implementation than traditional consultations, which she noted can over-represent objections.