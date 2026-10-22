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Rail integration to follow phased ticketing rollout across Greater Manchester

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Bolton railway station will join the Bee Network by 2028, marking the second phase of a process that integrates Greater Manchester's rail services into a single public transport system. This is not merely an administrative rebranding; it requires the physical deployment of ticketing hardware, software integration, and service changes that are currently limited to a small fraction of the network.

Train station
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Train station

The immediate operational constraint is the staged rollout of "tap and go” technology. The system does not yet exist across the region. It is being introduced first at 14 stations along the Glossop to Piccadilly line in December 2026, followed by another 15 stations-including Stalybridge, Marple, and Hyde-in March 2027. Only after this initial infrastructure is in place can the network expand to the wider corridors.

Physical Stages of Integration

The first phase, completing by the end of this year, connects the Glossop line to the Bee Network. The second phase, due by 2028, is where Bolton joins the system. This phase includes major hubs such as Deansgate, Stockport, Manchester Airport, and Salford Central. The final phase of full rail integration is scheduled for completion by 2030.

At each stage, the physical constraint is the ticketing infrastructure. Passengers will be able to tap in and out of stations, with the system calculating the best-value ticket for that specific journey. This mirrors the "tap and go” system introduced on trams and buses in 2025. A paper-based daily multimodal ticket, allowing travel across bus, tram, and rail, will also be available by December 2026.

Operational Dependencies

The success of this expansion depends on coordination that extends far beyond local control. Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) notes that rail integration is "materially different from bus franchising” because the region does not currently control all service, infrastructure, fares, and funding levers independently.

Delivery requires close partnership with the Department for Transport, Great British Railways, Network Rail, and train operating companies. TfGM acknowledges that rail performance across Greater Manchester remains challenging, with disruptions driven by infrastructure resilience, rolling stock availability, and crew shortages. The goal is to create a "dependable and consistent experience” across all modes, but this is contingent on resolving these underlying operational issues.

For passengers, the immediate changes will be visible in the station environment. The first 29 stations integrated between December 2026 and March 2027 will receive upgrades to signage, wayfinding, information screens, CCTV, and customer assistance points. Digital information, including live departures and accessibility details, will be integrated into the Bee Network app and website by December 2026.

Service Adjustments

Service enhancements are also part of the physical delivery. Northern Trains will enhance evening and weekend services on selected corridors, including Manchester Airport, Alderley Edge, and Rochdale, with changes taking effect at the December 2027 timetable change.

These plans were confirmed in a TfGM report published this week for discussion at the Bee Network Committee on October 29. The Bee Network, which has been under TfGM control since 2023, currently manages tram and bus services. The expansion to rail represents a significant step towards a unified transport system, but its reality depends on the successful execution of these phased technical and operational upgrades.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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