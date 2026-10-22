Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas indicted for alleged marijuana distribution and bribery

The U. S. Department of Justice has indicted Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas and six co-defendants on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess marijuana, money laundering, and bribery. According to a 45-page indictment filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, federal prosecutors allege that Lucas led a scheme from at least 2019 to 2024 involving the sale of over 100 kilograms of illegal marijuana and the laundering of proceeds. Lucas, 82, surrendered to federal law enforcement on Thursday and faces five of the eight charges in the document.

The indictment asserts that Lucas used her political influence to enact state legislation and regulations that financially benefited herself and co-defendants while insulating the alleged criminal enterprise from state enforcement. Named co-defendants include her daughters, Lisa-Lucas Burke and Theresa Lucas-Lamb, and her grandson, Ryan Eichelberger. In a statement, Attorney General Todd Blanche described the charges as revealing the conduct of a public servant who prioritized personal financial interests over public service.

Alleged Mechanism of Influence

Federal prosecutors claim Lucas directed the distribution of illegal marijuana under the guise of her legal medical cannabis business, The Cannabis Outlet, which she co-owns in Portsmouth, Virginia. The indictment alleges that in 2023 and 2024, Lucas received violation notices from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for selling non-compliant cannabis products. Despite these regulatory issues, the government argues Lucas lobbied for expanded state authorization to secure a recreational license, allegedly stating to an unindicted co-conspirator that she sought to create "generational wealth" for her family, calling it her "last chance."

Lucas, who first entered the Virginia General Assembly in 1991 and currently serves as Senate president pro tempore, has a documented history of supporting cannabis reform. She sponsored a legalization bill in the state Senate in 2021 and has advocated for decriminalization measures. Virginia has authorized licensed dispensaries for medical marijuana, and the state legislature passed a bill in July 2025 to legalize recreational cannabis sales, with a launch scheduled for next year.

Procedural Context and Investigation Timeline

The indictment was filed in the Eastern District of Virginia. A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News that the probe began during the Biden administration. Federal agents searched Lucas' office and The Cannabis Outlet nearly six months prior to the indictment. Lucas is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge for an initial hearing. The charges stem from an alleged racketeering scheme and do not relate to the recent redistricting battles in Virginia, although Lucas was a central figure in the state's effort to redraw congressional maps earlier in the year, a map that was subsequently struck down by the Virginia Supreme Court.