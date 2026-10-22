Zuckerberg to stay in California for 8 years using new nonvoting Meta shares

Mark Zuckerberg has committed to remaining a California resident for eight years following a board-approved restructuring of Meta's stock, a move designed to prevent his departure should voters approve Proposition 40 on Nov. 3. The proposed billionaire wealth tax would impose a one-time 5% state tax on billionaire wealth, which would amount to approximately $12.4 billion based on Zuckerberg's estimated $247 billion net worth.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by inkknife_2000, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Laguna Beach, Southern California

To avoid the potential sale of voting shares to cover this tax liability-which would diminish his corporate control-Meta's board authorized a new class of nonvoting common stock. This mechanism allows Zuckerberg to raise the necessary cash for the tax payment without relinquishing his leadership authority over the company.

Corporate and Fiscal Implications

The creation of the nonvoting Class C shares, effective in January, serves a dual purpose. Beyond stabilizing Zuckerberg's residency near the Menlo Park headquarters, Meta intends to use these shares to fund AI infrastructure investments, compensate employees, and finance acquisitions without diluting the CEO's control.

The broader objective of Proposition 40 is to generate $100 billion for California's healthcare system. However, the practical effectiveness of the tax remains a point of contention. Economists from Stanford University have noted that the tax could lead to a net loss in revenue if high-net-worth individuals relocate to other states, thereby reducing both the projected wealth tax receipts and standard income tax collections.